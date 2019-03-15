Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
IMSA / Sebring / Qualifying report

Sebring 12 Hours: Cameron grabs pole for Acura Team Penske

Sebring 12 Hours: Cameron grabs pole for Acura Team Penske
By:
40m ago

Dane Cameron took only two laps to lay down an unbeatable lap in the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 to snatch pole for the 2019 Sebring 12 Hours, as Porsche scored a 1-2 in GT Le Mans.

Cameron, in the car he’ll share with Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud, lapped the 3.74-mile airport course in 1min45.865sec to score his first-ever pole in the IMSA Prototype category.

He beat both his teammate Helio Castroneves and Mazda Team Joest’s Tristan Nunez by 0.146sec, but the fact that Nunez set his time before Castroneves means the #77 Mazda will split the Acuras on the grid.

The second Mazda RT24-P, driven by Jonathan Bomarito, set the fastest time in the first sector but couldn’t put a strong lap together and will start seventh.

That leaves him separated from his teammate by the two Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.Rs and the similar machine of Wayne Taylor Racing.

The two JDC-Miller Caddys beat Juncos Racing’s Will Owen to claim eighth and ninth.

Jon Bennett, who traditionally starts for CORE autosport, was 4sec off the fastest Prototype, and was separated from the penultimate car by the two LMP2 Orecas.

That two-car class battle was surprisingly close, and was settled in Matt McMurry’s favor when he drove the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport car just 0.011sec faster than Kyle Masson in the Performance Tech Motorsports entry.

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Frederic Makowiecki

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Frederic Makowiecki

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

In GT Le Mans, Patrick Pilet led Laurens Vanthoor in a 1-2 for the Porsche 911 RSRs, 0.143sec apart, to grab pole position with a 1min55.899sec lap in the car he’ll share with Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki.

Reigning GTLM champ Antonio Garcia was third fastest in the #3 Corvette C7.R, a quarter-second off pole and just 0.031sec faster than the Ford GT of Richard Westbrook, which beat the second ’Vette of Tommy Milner by just 0.059sec.

Astonishingly, Jesse Krohn and Tom Blomqvist set identical times in the BMW M8s, 0.587sec off Pilet’s pole-winning time, and a quarter second ahead of Dirk Muller’s Ford.

#86 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX: Trent Hindman, Mario Farnbacher, Justin Marks

#86 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX: Trent Hindman, Mario Farnbacher, Justin Marks

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Trent Hindman delivered a knife-between-the-teeth performance to duck the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX under the two-minute barrier and grab pole position in GT Daytona.

Driving the car he’ll share with Mario Farnbacher and Justin Marks, Hindman produced a 1min59.917sec to eclipse his nearest rival – the ever-surprising Turner Motorsport BMW M6 of Robbie Foley – by 0.382sec.

Zacharie Robichon was third quickest in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, equidistant behind Foley and ahead of Rolf Ineichen’s Grass Racing Lamborghini.

Ineichen claimed fastest Lambo honors by only 0.065sec, as the Precision Performance Motorsports Huracan – rebuilt after Don Yount’s shunt yesterday – was fifth fastest in the hands of Brandon Gdovic. Sixth went to two-time GTD champion Christina Nielsen in the second MSR Acura.

Cooper MacNeil drove WeatherTech Racing’s Ferrari 488 – the only Ferrari in the field – to seventh, to edge ahead of Frankie Montecalvo in the faster of the two Lexus RC Fs of AIM Vasser-Sullivan.

The second Lexus had its times deleted when a team member put his hands on the car during the session - a no-no under IMSA regulations.

The Mercedes AMG-GT3s haven’t looked ultimate pacesetters this week, but Ben Keating qualified ninth in the Riley Motorsports entry, fast enough to beat the Audis of Montaplast by Land Motorsport (Daniel Morad) and Starworks Motorsport (Ezequiel Perez Companc).

Qualifying times:

Pos. No. Drivers Class Chassis Time Gap
1 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron		 DPi Acura DPi 1'45.865  
2 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Germany Timo Bernhard
United States Tristan Nunez		 DPi Mazda DPi 1'46.011 0.146
3 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 DPi Acura DPi 1'46.011 0.146
4 5 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'46.238 0.373
5 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'46.354 0.489
6 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Matthieu Vaxiviere		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'46.530 0.665
7 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 DPi Mazda DPi 1'46.832 0.967
8 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.086 1.221
9 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.275 1.410
10 50 Austria Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.478 1.613
11 52 United States Matt McMurry
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
France Gabriel Aubry		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'49.728 3.863
12 38 United States Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'49.739 3.874
13 54 France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 DPi Nissan DPi 1'50.029 4.164
14 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'55.899 10.034
15 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'56.042 10.177
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'56.158 10.293
17 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 1'56.189 10.324
18 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'56.248 10.383
19 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Austria Philipp Eng		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'56.486 10.621
20 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colton Herta		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'56.486 10.621
21 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 1'56.731 10.866
22 86 United States Justin Marks
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'59.917 14.052
23 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'00.299 14.434
24 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Canada Zacharie Robichon		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'00.504 14.639
25 11 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Rik Breukers		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'00.710 14.845
26 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Don Yount		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'00.775 14.910
27 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Brazil Ana Beatriz		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'00.809 14.944
28 63 Finland Toni Vilander
United States Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'00.974 15.109
29 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'01.100 15.235
30 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'01.184 15.319
31 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'01.189 15.324
32 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
United States Parker Chase
Argentina Ezequiel Perez Companc		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'01.333 15.468
33 48 United States Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Ryan Hardwick		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'01.725 15.860
34 71 Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'01.961 16.096
35 73 United States Patrick Long
United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Nicholas Boulle		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'02.150 16.285
36 44 United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United States John Potter		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'02.205 16.340
37 19 United States Andrew Davis
United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'02.534 16.669
38 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
Switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 0.000  
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Drivers Patrick Pilet , Dane Cameron , Trent Hindman
Teams Team Penske , Porsche Team Shop Now , Meyer Shank Racing
Author David Malsher
