Sebring 12 Hours: Acura Team Penske dominates fourth practice
Dane Cameron led teammate Helio Castroneves with the fastest times of the week in the final practice session before qualifying for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, second round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Cameron’s Acura ARX-05 turned a 1min46.643sec lap of the 3.74 mile airport course early in the 90-minute session, a mere 0.033sec faster than three-time Indy 500 winning teammate Castroneves to give the team a 1-2.
Filipe Albuquerque ran the Acura squad close, however, with a 1min46.799sec lap in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R suggesting it could be a very exciting qualifying session, especially as it’s likely that the Mazda RT24-Ps didn’t show their full potential. Tristan Nunez and Jonathan Bomarito were fourth and fifth, respectively 0.31 and 0.43sec away from P1.
The same was also true of the #31 AXR Cadillac which wound up sixth in the hands of Pipo Derani.
Gabriel Aubry maintained PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ preeminence in the two-car LMP2 class, clocking a 1min50.269sec lap.
Patrick Pilet’s best effort in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR was enough to send it to the top of the GT Le Mans class chased by the two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Dirk Muller.
A late effort from Jesse Krohn in the #24 BMW M8 sent it ahead of Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia in the two Corvette C7.Rs, who were within half a second of top time, with Laurens Vanthoor seventh in the second 911.
In GT Daytona, Katherine Legge was quickest in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing-Heinricher Racing, pipping Mirko Bortolotti’s Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan by 0.017sec.
Legge’s teammate Trent Hindman put in a last-gasp effort to grab third in class by 0.006sec, bumping down the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini steered by Bryan Sellers.
The Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R narrowly edged the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 and Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Lambo.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|29
|1'46.643
|126.253
|2
|7
| Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|27
|1'46.676
|0.033
|0.033
|126.214
|3
|5
| Brendon Hartley
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|39
|1'46.799
|0.156
|0.123
|126.069
|4
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Timo Bernhard
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|28
|1'46.952
|0.309
|0.153
|125.888
|5
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|25
|1'47.074
|0.431
|0.122
|125.745
|6
|31
| Pipo Derani
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'47.174
|0.531
|0.100
|125.627
|7
|85
| Juan Piedrahita
Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|33
|1'47.565
|0.922
|0.391
|125.171
|8
|84
| Simon Trummer
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'47.823
|1.180
|0.258
|124.871
|9
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|22
|1'48.174
|1.531
|0.351
|124.466
|10
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|31
|1'48.258
|1.615
|0.084
|124.370
|11
|50
| Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'48.697
|2.054
|0.439
|123.867
|12
|52
| Matt McMurry
Anders Fjordbach
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|21
|1'50.269
|3.626
|1.572
|122.101
|13
|38
| Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|39
|1'52.838
|6.195
|2.569
|119.322
|14
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|22
|1'56.635
|9.992
|3.797
|115.437
|15
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|30
|1'56.863
|10.220
|0.228
|115.212
|16
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|26
|1'56.957
|10.314
|0.094
|115.119
|17
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Philipp Eng
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|28
|1'57.006
|10.363
|0.049
|115.071
|18
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|36
|1'57.071
|10.428
|0.065
|115.007
|19
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|32
|1'57.105
|10.462
|0.034
|114.974
|20
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|28
|1'57.169
|10.526
|0.064
|114.911
|21
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Tom Blomqvist
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|28
|1'57.280
|10.637
|0.111
|114.802
|22
|57
| Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Beatriz
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|33
|2'00.012
|13.369
|2.732
|112.189
|23
|11
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|28
|2'00.029
|13.386
|0.017
|112.173
|24
|86
| Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|23
|2'00.319
|13.676
|0.290
|111.903
|25
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|32
|2'00.325
|13.682
|0.006
|111.897
|26
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|28
|2'00.349
|13.706
|0.024
|111.875
|27
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|17
|2'00.361
|13.718
|0.012
|111.863
|28
|44
| Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|33
|2'00.376
|13.733
|0.015
|111.850
|29
|71
| Fabian Schiller
Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|28
|2'00.714
|14.071
|0.338
|111.536
|30
|12
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|2'00.753
|14.110
|0.039
|111.500
|31
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|2'01.132
|14.489
|0.379
|111.151
|32
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|25
|2'01.177
|14.534
|0.045
|111.110
|33
|63
| Toni Vilander
Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|29
|2'01.217
|14.574
|0.040
|111.074
|34
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
Parker Chase
Ezequiel Perez Companc
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|28
|2'01.240
|14.597
|0.023
|111.052
|35
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Lawson Aschenbach
Don Yount
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|29
|2'01.378
|14.735
|0.138
|110.926
|36
|73
| Patrick Long
Patrick Lindsey
Nicholas Boulle
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|24
|2'01.550
|14.907
|0.172
|110.769
|37
|29
| Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|24
|2'01.589
|14.946
|0.039
|110.734
|38
|19
| Andrew Davis
Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|14
|2'02.574
|15.931
|0.985
|109.844
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Sebring
|Teams
|Team Penske
|Author
|David Malsher
breaking news