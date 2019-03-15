Sign in
IMSA / Sebring / Practice report

Sebring 12 Hours: Acura Team Penske dominates fourth practice

Sebring 12 Hours: Acura Team Penske dominates fourth practice
By:
48m ago

Dane Cameron led teammate Helio Castroneves with the fastest times of the week in the final practice session before qualifying for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, second round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Cameron’s Acura ARX-05 turned a 1min46.643sec lap of the 3.74 mile airport course early in the 90-minute session, a mere 0.033sec faster than three-time Indy 500 winning teammate Castroneves to give the team a 1-2.

Filipe Albuquerque ran the Acura squad close, however, with a 1min46.799sec lap in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R suggesting it could be a very exciting qualifying session, especially as it’s likely that the Mazda RT24-Ps didn’t show their full potential. Tristan Nunez and Jonathan Bomarito were fourth and fifth, respectively 0.31 and 0.43sec away from P1.

The same was also true of the #31 AXR Cadillac which wound up sixth in the hands of Pipo Derani.

Gabriel Aubry maintained PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ preeminence in the two-car LMP2 class, clocking a 1min50.269sec lap.

Patrick Pilet’s best effort in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR was enough to send it to the top of the GT Le Mans class chased by the two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Dirk Muller.

A late effort from Jesse Krohn in the #24 BMW M8 sent it ahead of Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia in the two Corvette C7.Rs, who were within half a second of top time, with Laurens Vanthoor seventh in the second 911.

In GT Daytona, Katherine Legge was quickest in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing-Heinricher Racing, pipping Mirko Bortolotti’s Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan by 0.017sec.

Legge’s teammate Trent Hindman put in a last-gasp effort to grab third in class by 0.006sec, bumping down the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini steered by Bryan Sellers.

The Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R narrowly edged the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 and Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Lambo.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron 		DPi Acura DPi 29 1'46.643     126.253
2 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 27 1'46.676 0.033 0.033 126.214
3 5 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa 		DPi Cadillac DPi 39 1'46.799 0.156 0.123 126.069
4 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Germany Timo Bernhard
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 28 1'46.952 0.309 0.153 125.888
5 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		DPi Mazda DPi 25 1'47.074 0.431 0.122 125.745
6 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'47.174 0.531 0.100 125.627
7 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 33 1'47.565 0.922 0.391 125.171
8 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'47.823 1.180 0.258 124.871
9 54 France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 22 1'48.174 1.531 0.351 124.466
10 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		DPi Cadillac DPi 31 1'48.258 1.615 0.084 124.370
11 50 Austria Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino 		DPi Cadillac DPi 32 1'48.697 2.054 0.439 123.867
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 21 1'50.269 3.626 1.572 122.101
13 38 United States Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 39 1'52.838 6.195 2.569 119.322
14 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 22 1'56.635 9.992 3.797 115.437
15 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 30 1'56.863 10.220 0.228 115.212
16 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 26 1'56.957 10.314 0.094 115.119
17 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Austria Philipp Eng 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 28 1'57.006 10.363 0.049 115.071
18 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 36 1'57.071 10.428 0.065 115.007
19 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 32 1'57.105 10.462 0.034 114.974
20 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 28 1'57.169 10.526 0.064 114.911
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 28 1'57.280 10.637 0.111 114.802
22 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Brazil Ana Beatriz 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 33 2'00.012 13.369 2.732 112.189
23 11 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Rik Breukers 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 2'00.029 13.386 0.017 112.173
24 86 United States Justin Marks
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 2'00.319 13.676 0.290 111.903
25 48 United States Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Ryan Hardwick 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 32 2'00.325 13.682 0.006 111.897
26 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 28 2'00.349 13.706 0.024 111.875
27 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 17 2'00.361 13.718 0.012 111.863
28 44 United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United States John Potter 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 33 2'00.376 13.733 0.015 111.850
29 71 Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 28 2'00.714 14.071 0.338 111.536
30 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 2'00.753 14.110 0.039 111.500
31 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
Switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 2'01.132 14.489 0.379 111.151
32 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 25 2'01.177 14.534 0.045 111.110
33 63 Finland Toni Vilander
United States Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 29 2'01.217 14.574 0.040 111.074
34 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
United States Parker Chase
Argentina Ezequiel Perez Companc 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 28 2'01.240 14.597 0.023 111.052
35 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Don Yount 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 29 2'01.378 14.735 0.138 110.926
36 73 United States Patrick Long
United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Nicholas Boulle 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 24 2'01.550 14.907 0.172 110.769
37 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 24 2'01.589 14.946 0.039 110.734
38 19 United States Andrew Davis
United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 14 2'02.574 15.931 0.985 109.844
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher
