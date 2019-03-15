Sebring 12 Hours: Acura Team Penske dominates fourth practice

Cameron’s Acura ARX-05 turned a 1min46.643sec lap of the 3.74 mile airport course early in the 90-minute session, a mere 0.033sec faster than three-time Indy 500 winning teammate Castroneves to give the team a 1-2.

Filipe Albuquerque ran the Acura squad close, however, with a 1min46.799sec lap in the #5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R suggesting it could be a very exciting qualifying session, especially as it’s likely that the Mazda RT24-Ps didn’t show their full potential. Tristan Nunez and Jonathan Bomarito were fourth and fifth, respectively 0.31 and 0.43sec away from P1.

The same was also true of the #31 AXR Cadillac which wound up sixth in the hands of Pipo Derani.

Gabriel Aubry maintained PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ preeminence in the two-car LMP2 class, clocking a 1min50.269sec lap.

Patrick Pilet’s best effort in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR was enough to send it to the top of the GT Le Mans class chased by the two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Dirk Muller.

A late effort from Jesse Krohn in the #24 BMW M8 sent it ahead of Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia in the two Corvette C7.Rs, who were within half a second of top time, with Laurens Vanthoor seventh in the second 911.

In GT Daytona, Katherine Legge was quickest in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing-Heinricher Racing, pipping Mirko Bortolotti’s Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan by 0.017sec.

Legge’s teammate Trent Hindman put in a last-gasp effort to grab third in class by 0.006sec, bumping down the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini steered by Bryan Sellers.

The Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R narrowly edged the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 and Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Lambo.