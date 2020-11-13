Top events
Previous
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Qualifying report

Sebring 12 Hours: Prime title contenders lock out front row

shares
comments
Sebring 12 Hours: Prime title contenders lock out front row
By:

Ricky Taylor of Acura Team Penske took pole ahead of his father’s Cadillac driven by Renger van der Zande, setting up a thrilling start to tomorrow’s 2020 Sebring 12 Hours.

Taylor’s #7 Acura ARX-05 lapped the iconic 3.74-mile course in 1min46.874sec to beat Renger van der Zande’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R by a quarter second, as the two enter the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale just two points apart.

Dane Cameron missed out on making it an all-Acura front row by 0.015sec but claimed third ahead of Sebastien Bourdais in the JDC Miller Motorsports #5 entry.

A brave effort from Tincknell netted fifth spot for Mazda ahead of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani, the second Mazda of Oliver Jarvis, and Matheus Leist in the second JDC Miller Cadillac.

In LMP2, Patrick Kelly put PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports on pole, 1.77sec faster than Naveen Rao in the Inter Europol Competition, with John Farano of Starworks and Don Yount of Performance Tech Motorsports in third and fourth respectively.

There was a surprise in GT Le Mans, as the Porsche 911 RSRs which had dominated practice were found down in fifth (Nick Tandy) and sixth (Neel Jani, 0.934sec slower ahead of his first GT race.)

Instead it was 2020 champion elect Antonio Garcia who delivered the top time – a 1min55.456sec – to deliver his second pole position of the season by a convincing 0.660sec ahead of Connor De Phillippi in the #25 BMW M8.

Jesse Krohn was a further 0.2sec down in the second BMW, but ahead of the second Corvette of Tommy Milner.

In GT Daytona, former Champ Car racer Jan Heylen got his tires up to temperature, delivered a stunning one-and-done flyer of 2min00.844 and then immediately pitted his Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R to leave his rivals to try and match it.

They didn’t come close, Andrew Davis finishing second but 0.7sec off in the Hardpoint Racing Audi R8, just enough to nip ahead of the fastest AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, the #14 car of Aaron Telitz.

Richard Heistand was the fastest of the Lamborghini Huracan drivers, delivering P4 for Grasser Racing Team, while Cooper MacNeil did a fine recovery job after a spin to deliver fifth for Scuderia Corsa, ahead of the second Lexus of Frankie Montecalvo.

Robby Foley’s BMW M6 of Turner Motorsport will line up seventh ahead of Shinya Michimi who is hoping to help Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry earn GT Daytona championship honors this weekend in the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Alexander Rossi 		DPi Acura DPi 1'46.874  
2 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.125 0.251
3 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 1'47.140 0.266
4 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.209 0.335
5 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'47.245 0.371
6 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.327 0.453
7 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'47.474 0.600
8 85 Brazil Matheus Leist
South Africa Stephen Simpson
Australia Scott Andrews 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.696 0.822
9 52 United States Patrick Kelly
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Scott Huffaker 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'51.373 4.499
10 51 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United States Naveen Rao
United Kingdom Matthew Bell 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'53.147 6.273
11 38 United States Don Yount
United States Patrick Byrne
United States Guy Cosmo 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'54.045 7.171
12 8 Canada John Farano
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'54.194 7.320
13 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'55.456 8.582
14 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'56.116 9.242
15 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'56.316 9.442
16 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'56.446 9.572
17 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
New Zealand Earl Bamber 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'56.840 9.966
18 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Switzerland Neel Jani 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'57.774 10.900
19 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'00.844 13.970
20 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Andrew Davis
Germany Pierre Kaffer 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'01.546 14.672
21 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'01.605 14.731
22 11 United States Richard Heistand
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
France Franck Perera 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'01.652 14.778
23 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Alessandro Balzan
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'01.802 14.928
24 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Michael de Quesada 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'01.839 14.965
25 96 United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'02.210 15.336
26 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'02.286 15.412
27 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'02.435 15.561
28 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'02.689 15.815
29 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'02.705 15.831
30 57 United States Trent Hindman
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Joey Hand 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'03.153 16.279
31 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'04.363 17.489
View full results

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

