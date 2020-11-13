Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor’s Acura on top in night practice
Ricky Taylor put the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 at the top of the times in the third practice session for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale.
Taylor lapped the 3.74-mile airport course in 1min48.358sec, to go 0.177sec faster than Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. This was despite Taylor’s teammate Helio Castroneves requiring a new nose on the car after a minor brush with a tire wall.
Mazda’s enduro ‘third man’ Olivier Pla turned the #77 Mazda RT24-P’s fastest time, just 0.082sec behind Derani and 0.223sec ahead of Ryan Briscoe in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy, with Dane Cameron fifth fastest in the second Acura albeit almost 1sec off its pace-setting sister car.
Mikkel Jensen put Starworks at the head of the LMP2 class, two seconds ahead of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports’ Simon Trummer and 2.3 ahead of the Inter Europol machine of Naveen Rao.
The Porsche 911s maintained their dominance of GT Le Mans this weekend, Nick Tandy lapping 0.030sec than teammate Laurens Vanthoor, with Connor De Phillippi’s BMW M8 in third. Oliver Gavin had a minor off in the #4 Corvette C8.R but was only 0.65sec off top time in class.
Franck Perera kept the Grasser Racing Team at the top of the GT Daytona class, with a 2min02.510sec lap in the Lamborghini Huracan, but Lawson Aschenbach’s Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 was just 0.13sec behind and only one-tenth faster than Ian James in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.
Nick Yelloly, who is subbing for Bill Auberlen in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6, was an impressive sixth fastest despite zero previous experience of the track.
Qualifying for the Sebring 12 Hours begins at 10.15am local time on Friday.
|cla
|num
|drivers
|class
|car
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|mph
|1
|7
| Hélio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|33
|1'48.358
|124.255
|2
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Felipe Derani
Gabby Chaves
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|43
|1'48.535
|0.177
|0.177
|124.052
|3
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|36
|1'48.617
|0.259
|0.082
|123.958
|4
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'48.840
|0.482
|0.223
|123.705
|5
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|30
|1'49.280
|0.922
|0.440
|123.206
|6
|5
| Sebastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
Loïc Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'49.379
|1.021
|0.099
|123.095
|7
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|36
|1'49.449
|1.091
|0.070
|123.016
|8
|85
| Matheus Leist
Stephen Simpson
Scott Andrews
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'49.615
|1.257
|0.166
|122.830
|9
|8
| John Farano
Mikkel Jensen
David Heinemeier Hansson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|40
|1'50.127
|1.769
|0.512
|122.259
|10
|52
| Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|42
|1'52.063
|3.705
|1.936
|120.147
|11
|51
| Jakub Smiechowski
Naveen Rao
Matthew Bell
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|35
|1'52.412
|4.054
|0.349
|119.774
|12
|38
| Don Yount
Patrick Byrne
Guy Cosmo
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|28
|1'56.019
|7.661
|3.607
|116.050
|13
|911
|
Nick Tandy
Earl Bamber
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|39
|1'58.170
|9.812
|2.151
|113.938
|14
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Neel Jani
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|41
|1'58.200
|9.842
|0.030
|113.909
|15
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|39
|1'58.461
|10.103
|0.261
|113.658
|16
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nicky Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|35
|1'58.537
|10.179
|0.076
|113.585
|17
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|42
|1'58.677
|10.319
|0.140
|113.451
|18
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fässler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|34
|1'58.819
|10.461
|0.142
|113.315
|19
|11
| Richard Heistand
Steijn Schothorst
Franck Perera
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|35
|2'02.510
|14.152
|3.691
|109.901
|20
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|29
|2'02.640
|14.282
|0.130
|109.785
|21
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|33
|2'02.738
|14.380
|0.098
|109.697
|22
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Andrew Davis
Pierre Kaffer
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|37
|2'02.834
|14.476
|0.096
|109.611
|23
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|31
|2'02.903
|14.545
|0.069
|109.550
|24
|96
| Nick Yelloly
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|33
|2'02.945
|14.587
|0.042
|109.512
|25
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|2'02.963
|14.605
|0.018
|109.496
|26
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matthew McMurry
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|29
|2'03.136
|14.778
|0.173
|109.343
|27
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|38
|2'03.191
|14.833
|0.055
|109.294
|28
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Michael de Quesada
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|41
|2'03.316
|14.958
|0.125
|109.183
|29
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|21
|2'03.492
|15.134
|0.176
|109.027
|30
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|28
|2'03.764
|15.406
|0.272
|108.788
|31
|57
| Trent Hindman
Mikhail Goikhberg
Joey Hand
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|2'03.993
|15.635
|0.229
|108.583
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Sebring 12 Hours
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez