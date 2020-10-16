Top events
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in darkness of FP3

Petit Le Mans: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in darkness of FP3
By:

Pipo Derani ensured Action Express Racing remained top in third practice for one of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s marquee events, Motul Petit Le Mans.

The Brazilian lapped the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in 70.347sec, just quick enough to beat fellow Cadillac DPi-V.R driver, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Renger van der Zande.

The two Acura Team Penske cars were next up, Dane Cameron a hair quicker than Ricky Taylor, while Harry Tincknell was fifth – yet within 0.13sec of pacesetter Derani.

The 90min session was interrupted twice by red flags, one for Chris Miller in the #85 JDC-Miller Cadillac who spun and lost his rear wing, and an earlier one for a gravel-trap excursion by the Inter Europol Competition LMP2 Oreca.

LMP2 was led by Mikkel Jensen in the Tower Motorsports by Starworks car, who was around 0.3sec than Performance Tech Motorsports’ pacesetter Colin Braun.

The Porsche 911 RSRs sat 1-2 by the end of the session, Laurens Vanthoor a quarter-second faster than Frederic Makowiecki.

Nicky Catsburg was one of the ‘extra’ enduro drivers who excelled in the session, setting third fastest time in the Corvette C8.R he’ll be sharing with Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor.

Jack Hawksworth set fastest time in GT Daytona, his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F lapping mere hundreths quicker than the impressive Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Markus Winkelhock made an impressive return to IMSA with third fastest in the Hardpoint Audi R8, just ahead of Alessandro Balzan’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Qualifying commences at 12.30pm ET on Friday, while the race starts at 12.40pm ET on Saturday.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 63 1'10.175  
2 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 52 1'10.215 0.040
3 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 45 1'10.262 0.087
4 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Alexander Rossi 		DPi Acura DPi 41 1'10.285 0.110
5 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 49 1'10.304 0.129
6 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 56 1'10.809 0.634
7 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 47 1'10.819 0.644
8 8 Canada John Farano
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 60 1'11.195 1.020
9 38 James McGuire
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Colin Braun 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 48 1'11.503 1.328
10 52 United States Patrick Kelly
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Scott Huffaker 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 50 1'12.146 1.971
11 85 United States Chris Miller
Brazil Matheus Leist
France Gabriel Aubry 		DPi Cadillac DPi 34 1'12.307 2.132
12 51 United States Austin McCusker
Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United States Rob Hodes 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 55 1'13.670 3.495
13 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 58 1'17.252 7.077
14 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Australia Matt Campbell 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 51 1'17.481 7.306
15 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 54 1'17.512 7.337
16 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 58 1'17.580 7.405
17 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 54 1'17.741 7.566
18 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 56 1'17.874 7.699
19 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Michael de Quesada 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 54 1'20.501 10.326
20 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 51 1'20.547 10.372
21 30 United States Rob Ferriol
Germany Markus Winkelhock
United States Andrew Davis 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 47 1'20.660 10.485
22 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Alessandro Balzan
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 32 1'20.753 10.578
23 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 39 1'20.861 10.686
24 9 Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 47 1'20.937 10.762
25 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 47 1'20.980 10.805
26 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 42 1'21.001 10.826
27 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 43 1'21.045 10.870
28 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 55 1'21.049 10.874
29 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 49 1'21.212 11.037
30 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 37 1'21.267 11.092
31 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 44 1'21.633 11.458
