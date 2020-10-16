Petit Le Mans: Derani leads Cadillac 1-2 in darkness of FP3
Pipo Derani ensured Action Express Racing remained top in third practice for one of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s marquee events, Motul Petit Le Mans.
The Brazilian lapped the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in 70.347sec, just quick enough to beat fellow Cadillac DPi-V.R driver, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Renger van der Zande.
The two Acura Team Penske cars were next up, Dane Cameron a hair quicker than Ricky Taylor, while Harry Tincknell was fifth – yet within 0.13sec of pacesetter Derani.
The 90min session was interrupted twice by red flags, one for Chris Miller in the #85 JDC-Miller Cadillac who spun and lost his rear wing, and an earlier one for a gravel-trap excursion by the Inter Europol Competition LMP2 Oreca.
LMP2 was led by Mikkel Jensen in the Tower Motorsports by Starworks car, who was around 0.3sec than Performance Tech Motorsports’ pacesetter Colin Braun.
The Porsche 911 RSRs sat 1-2 by the end of the session, Laurens Vanthoor a quarter-second faster than Frederic Makowiecki.
Nicky Catsburg was one of the ‘extra’ enduro drivers who excelled in the session, setting third fastest time in the Corvette C8.R he’ll be sharing with Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor.
Jack Hawksworth set fastest time in GT Daytona, his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F lapping mere hundreths quicker than the impressive Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Markus Winkelhock made an impressive return to IMSA with third fastest in the Hardpoint Audi R8, just ahead of Alessandro Balzan’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.
Qualifying commences at 12.30pm ET on Friday, while the race starts at 12.40pm ET on Saturday.
|1
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|63
|1'10.175
|2
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|52
|1'10.215
|0.040
|3
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|45
|1'10.262
|0.087
|4
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
Alexander Rossi
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|41
|1'10.285
|0.110
|5
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|49
|1'10.304
|0.129
|6
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|56
|1'10.809
|0.634
|7
|5
| Sébastien Bourdais
Tristan Vautier
Loic Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|47
|1'10.819
|0.644
|8
|8
| John Farano
Mikkel Jensen
Job Van Uitert
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|60
|1'11.195
|1.020
|9
|38
|James McGuire
Matthew Bell
Colin Braun
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|48
|1'11.503
|1.328
|10
|52
| Patrick Kelly
Simon Trummer
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|50
|1'12.146
|1.971
|11
|85
| Chris Miller
Matheus Leist
Gabriel Aubry
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|34
|1'12.307
|2.132
|12
|51
| Austin McCusker
Jakub Smiechowski
Rob Hodes
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|55
|1'13.670
|3.495
|13
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|58
|1'17.252
|7.077
|14
|911
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
Matt Campbell
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|51
|1'17.481
|7.306
|15
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|54
|1'17.512
|7.337
|16
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Augusto Farfus
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|58
|1'17.580
|7.405
|17
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|54
|1'17.741
|7.566
|18
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|56
|1'17.874
|7.699
|19
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
Michael de Quesada
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|54
|1'20.501
|10.326
|20
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|51
|1'20.547
|10.372
|21
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Markus Winkelhock
Andrew Davis
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|47
|1'20.660
|10.485
|22
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Alessandro Balzan
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|32
|1'20.753
|10.578
|23
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|39
|1'20.861
|10.686
|24
|9
| Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|47
|1'20.937
|10.762
|25
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|47
|1'20.980
|10.805
|26
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|42
|1'21.001
|10.826
|27
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|43
|1'21.045
|10.870
|28
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|55
|1'21.049
|10.874
|29
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|49
|1'21.212
|11.037
|30
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|37
|1'21.267
|11.092
|31
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|44
|1'21.633
|11.458
