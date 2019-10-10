Top events
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura

shares
comments
Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 8:45 PM

Acura Team Penske’s Dane Cameron went a quarter-second clear of the field in second practice for this Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans, but the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs again showed well.

Cameron’s Acura ARX-05 lapped the 2.54-mile course in 69.095sec, 0.252sec faster than Tristan Vautier’s best effort in the #85 JDC-Miller Cadillac – a car that was spun into the Turn 6 gravel a little later in the session by Juan Piedrahita.

Piedrahita was not the only DPi driver to cause a red flag, as the sister JDC-Miller machine also got beached early on, and Tristan Nunez’s Mazda RT24-P fell off the track surface at Turn 10.

Third was Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 Action Express Racing Caddy, while Wayne Taylor Racing made it three Cadillacs in the top four with Renger van der Zande at the wheel. He was almost three tenths clear of Ricky Taylor’s best in the other Acura.

Meanwhile Pipo Derani’s fastest in the second AXR entry put him ahead of the two Mazdas.

GT Le Mans saw Risi Competizione again shaking up the full-time contenders. Following second place in FP1 courtesy of James Calado, Daniel Serra perched the Ferrari 488 at the top of the times in FP2, two-tenths quicker than Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R.

Behind, the two Fords sandwiched the #912 Porsche of Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet.

In GT Daytona, Jeroen Bleekemolen topped the charts in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of the Motaplast by Land Audi R8 of Christopher Mies, Richard Feller and Daniel Morad.

Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari and Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 were next up, while the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura completed the top five, despite Justin Marks being the cause of a fourth red flag of the session with an off at Turn 10.

Third practice, a 90min session, begins at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 24 1'09.095    
2 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Colombia Juan Piedrahita 		DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'09.347 0.252 0.252
3 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 31 1'09.457 0.362 0.110
4 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'09.709 0.614 0.252
5 7 United States Ricky Taylor
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Graham Rahal 		DPi Acura DPi 31 1'10.003 0.908 0.294
6 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 32 1'10.023 0.928 0.020
7 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
Germany Timo Bernhard 		DPi Mazda DPi 25 1'10.100 1.005 0.077
8 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 28 1'10.434 1.339 0.334
9 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
France Romain Dumas 		DPi Nissan DPi 28 1'10.527 1.432 0.093
10 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson
United States Chris Miller 		DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'11.009 1.914 0.482
11 52 United States Matt McMurry
France Gabriel Aubry
Canada Dalton Kellett 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 30 1'11.025 1.930 0.016
12 50 United States Will Owen
Austria Rene Binder
United States Spencer Pigot 		DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'11.096 2.001 0.071
13 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 31 1'12.854 3.759 1.758
14 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Brazil Daniel Serra 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 27 1'16.708 7.613 3.854
15 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 29 1'16.933 7.838 0.225
16 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTLM Ford GT 25 1'16.957 7.862 0.024
17 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 32 1'17.123 8.028 0.166
18 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller
France Sébastien Bourdais 		GTLM Ford GT 30 1'17.197 8.102 0.074
19 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Austria Philipp Eng 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'17.200 8.105 0.003
20 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 30 1'17.284 8.189 0.084
21 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 29 1'17.516 8.421 0.232
22 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 31 1'17.647 8.552 0.131
23 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 25 1'19.275 10.180 1.628
24 29 Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller
Canada Daniel Morad 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 29 1'19.684 10.589 0.409
25 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 27 1'19.897 10.802 0.213
26 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 25 1'19.922 10.827 0.025
27 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman
United States Justin Marks 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 28 1'20.029 10.934 0.107
28 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 28 1'20.288 11.193 0.259
29 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 25 1'20.305 11.210 0.017
30 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Brazil Ana Beatriz
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 29 1'20.544 11.449 0.239
31 14 United States Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Parker Chase 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 28 1'20.708 11.613 0.164
32 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'20.989 11.894 0.281
33 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Don Yount
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 20 1'21.561 12.466 0.572
34 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Corey Lewis
Germany Marco Seefried 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 0 0.000    
View full results
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct
Practice 3 Starts in
01 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
38 Seconds

