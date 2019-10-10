Petit Le Mans: Title favorite Cameron leads FP2 for Acura
Acura Team Penske’s Dane Cameron went a quarter-second clear of the field in second practice for this Saturday’s Motul Petit Le Mans, but the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs again showed well.
Cameron’s Acura ARX-05 lapped the 2.54-mile course in 69.095sec, 0.252sec faster than Tristan Vautier’s best effort in the #85 JDC-Miller Cadillac – a car that was spun into the Turn 6 gravel a little later in the session by Juan Piedrahita.
Piedrahita was not the only DPi driver to cause a red flag, as the sister JDC-Miller machine also got beached early on, and Tristan Nunez’s Mazda RT24-P fell off the track surface at Turn 10.
Third was Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 Action Express Racing Caddy, while Wayne Taylor Racing made it three Cadillacs in the top four with Renger van der Zande at the wheel. He was almost three tenths clear of Ricky Taylor’s best in the other Acura.
Meanwhile Pipo Derani’s fastest in the second AXR entry put him ahead of the two Mazdas.
GT Le Mans saw Risi Competizione again shaking up the full-time contenders. Following second place in FP1 courtesy of James Calado, Daniel Serra perched the Ferrari 488 at the top of the times in FP2, two-tenths quicker than Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R.
Behind, the two Fords sandwiched the #912 Porsche of Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet.
In GT Daytona, Jeroen Bleekemolen topped the charts in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of the Motaplast by Land Audi R8 of Christopher Mies, Richard Feller and Daniel Morad.
Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari and Turner Motorsports’ BMW M6 were next up, while the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura completed the top five, despite Justin Marks being the cause of a fourth red flag of the session with an off at Turn 10.
Third practice, a 90min session, begins at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|24
|1'09.095
|2
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Juan Piedrahita
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|29
|1'09.347
|0.252
|0.252
|3
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|31
|1'09.457
|0.362
|0.110
|4
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'09.709
|0.614
|0.252
|5
|7
| Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|31
|1'10.003
|0.908
|0.294
|6
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|32
|1'10.023
|0.928
|0.020
|7
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|25
|1'10.100
|1.005
|0.077
|8
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|28
|1'10.434
|1.339
|0.334
|9
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Romain Dumas
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|28
|1'10.527
|1.432
|0.093
|10
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
Chris Miller
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|22
|1'11.009
|1.914
|0.482
|11
|52
| Matt McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Dalton Kellett
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|30
|1'11.025
|1.930
|0.016
|12
|50
| Will Owen
Rene Binder
Spencer Pigot
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'11.096
|2.001
|0.071
|13
|38
| Cameron Cassels
Kyle Masson
Andrew Evans
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|31
|1'12.854
|3.759
|1.758
|14
|62
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Daniel Serra
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|27
|1'16.708
|7.613
|3.854
|15
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|29
|1'16.933
|7.838
|0.225
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
Scott Dixon
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|25
|1'16.957
|7.862
|0.024
|17
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|32
|1'17.123
|8.028
|0.166
|18
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
Sébastien Bourdais
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|30
|1'17.197
|8.102
|0.074
|19
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
Philipp Eng
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|24
|1'17.200
|8.105
|0.003
|20
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
Marcel Fassler
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|30
|1'17.284
|8.189
|0.084
|21
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|29
|1'17.516
|8.421
|0.232
|22
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|31
|1'17.647
|8.552
|0.131
|23
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|25
|1'19.275
|10.180
|1.628
|24
|29
| Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
Daniel Morad
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|29
|1'19.684
|10.589
|0.409
|25
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|27
|1'19.897
|10.802
|0.213
|26
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|25
|1'19.922
|10.827
|0.025
|27
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
Justin Marks
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|1'20.029
|10.934
|0.107
|28
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|28
|1'20.288
|11.193
|0.259
|29
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|25
|1'20.305
|11.210
|0.017
|30
|57
| Katherine Legge
Ana Beatriz
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|29
|1'20.544
|11.449
|0.239
|31
|14
| Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
Parker Chase
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|28
|1'20.708
|11.613
|0.164
|32
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|1'20.989
|11.894
|0.281
|33
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Don Yount
Shinya Michimi
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|20
|1'21.561
|12.466
|0.572
|34
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Corey Lewis
Marco Seefried
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|0
|0.000
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road Atlanta
|Author
|David Malsher
