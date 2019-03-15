Sign in
Previous
IMSA / Sebring / Practice report

Sebring 12 Hours: Tincknell maintains Mazda advantage in FP3

Sebring 12 Hours: Tincknell maintains Mazda advantage in FP3
By:
35m ago

Harry Tincknell drove the #55 Mazda RT24-P into first place during third practice for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s second round, the Sebring 12 Hours.

Tincknell lapped the 3.74-mile course in 1min46.953sec, beating Felipe Nasr’s best in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R by 0.212sec, and going 0.6sec clear of the second Mazda of Timo Bernhard.

Dane Cameron was fastest of the Acura Team Penske drivers, almost nine-tenths slower than P1, while Colin Braun was mere thousandths slower in CORE autosport’s Nissan DPi, and Renger van der Zande a similar distance behind in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

In P2, Matt McMurry was comfortably – 2.2sec – faster for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports than Kyle Masson in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine.

Antonio Garcia was fastest in GT Le Mans in the #3 Corvette C7.R, overcoming an earlier alternator issue to lap 0.136sec quicker than the Ford GT of Richard Westbrook - which was in turn a quarter second ahead of its sister car piloted by Dirk Muller.

Laurens Vanthoor was fourth in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR, split from the other 911 by Jesse Krohn in the faster of the two BMW M8s. Colton Herta had a couple of offs on one lap in the #25 BMW which wound up slowest but within 1.5sec of top spot.

The Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Andy Lally edged Trent Hindman’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX by a mere 0.061sec to grab P1 in GT Daytona, yet was even closer to the third fastest driver, Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Huracan, which was only 0.016sec behind.

Robbie Foley took P4 in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 as Pat Long was sixth in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and the faster of the two AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs, driven by ex-IndyCar pilot Jack Hawksworth.

Practice times:

Pos. No. Drivers Class Chassis Time Gap
1 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 DPi Mazda DPi 1'46.953  
2 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.165 0.212
3 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Germany Timo Bernhard
United States Tristan Nunez		 DPi Mazda DPi 1'47.559 0.606
4 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron 		 DPi Acura DPi 1'47.846 0.893
5 54 France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 DPi Nissan DPi 1'47.857 0.904
6 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Matthieu Vaxiviere		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'47.908 0.955
7 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 DPi Acura DPi 1'48.133 1.180
8 5 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'48.199 1.246
9 85 Colombia Juan Piedrahita
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'48.890 1.937
10 50 Austria Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'48.937 1.984
11 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1'49.356 2.403
12 52 United States Matt McMurry
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
France Gabriel Aubry		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'51.766 4.813
13 38 United States Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 1'53.966 7.013
14 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'56.954 10.001
15 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 1'57.090 10.137
16 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 1'57.364 10.411
17 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'57.485 10.532
18 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Austria Philipp Eng		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'57.919 10.966
19 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'58.114 11.161
20 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'58.120 11.167
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colton Herta		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'58.424 11.471
22 44 United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United States John Potter		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'00.947 13.994
23 86 United States Justin Marks
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'01.008 14.055
24 11 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Rik Breukers		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'01.024 14.071
25 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'01.119 14.166
26 73 United States Patrick Long
United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Nicholas Boulle		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'01.322 14.369
27 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
Switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'01.434 14.481
28 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Canada Zacharie Robichon		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'01.500 14.547
29 63 Finland Toni Vilander
United States Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'01.506 14.553
30 19 United States Andrew Davis
United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'01.550 14.597
31 71 Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'01.617 14.664
32 48 United States Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
United States Ryan Hardwick		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'01.651 14.698
33 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'01.851 14.898
34 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'01.872 14.919
35 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Brazil Ana Beatriz		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'01.898 14.945
36 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'02.287 15.334
37 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
United States Parker Chase
Argentina Ezequiel Perez Companc		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'02.317 15.364
38 47 United States Brandon Gdovic
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Don Yount		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3    
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Drivers Harry Tincknell
Author David Malsher
