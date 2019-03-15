Sebring 12 Hours: Tincknell maintains Mazda advantage in FP3
Harry Tincknell drove the #55 Mazda RT24-P into first place during third practice for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s second round, the Sebring 12 Hours.
Tincknell lapped the 3.74-mile course in 1min46.953sec, beating Felipe Nasr’s best in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R by 0.212sec, and going 0.6sec clear of the second Mazda of Timo Bernhard.
Dane Cameron was fastest of the Acura Team Penske drivers, almost nine-tenths slower than P1, while Colin Braun was mere thousandths slower in CORE autosport’s Nissan DPi, and Renger van der Zande a similar distance behind in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.
In P2, Matt McMurry was comfortably – 2.2sec – faster for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports than Kyle Masson in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine.
Antonio Garcia was fastest in GT Le Mans in the #3 Corvette C7.R, overcoming an earlier alternator issue to lap 0.136sec quicker than the Ford GT of Richard Westbrook - which was in turn a quarter second ahead of its sister car piloted by Dirk Muller.
Laurens Vanthoor was fourth in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR, split from the other 911 by Jesse Krohn in the faster of the two BMW M8s. Colton Herta had a couple of offs on one lap in the #25 BMW which wound up slowest but within 1.5sec of top spot.
The Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Andy Lally edged Trent Hindman’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX by a mere 0.061sec to grab P1 in GT Daytona, yet was even closer to the third fastest driver, Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Huracan, which was only 0.016sec behind.
Robbie Foley took P4 in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 as Pat Long was sixth in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and the faster of the two AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs, driven by ex-IndyCar pilot Jack Hawksworth.
Practice times:
|Pos.
|No.
|Drivers
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'46.953
|2
|31
| Pipo Derani
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'47.165
|0.212
|3
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Timo Bernhard
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'47.559
|0.606
|4
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'47.846
|0.893
|5
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|1'47.857
|0.904
|6
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'47.908
|0.955
|7
|7
| Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'48.133
|1.180
|8
|5
| Brendon Hartley
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.199
|1.246
|9
|85
| Juan Piedrahita
Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.890
|1.937
|10
|50
| Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.937
|1.984
|11
|84
| Simon Trummer
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'49.356
|2.403
|12
|52
| Matt McMurry
Anders Fjordbach
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'51.766
|4.813
|13
|38
| Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|1'53.966
|7.013
|14
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'56.954
|10.001
|15
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.090
|10.137
|16
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.364
|10.411
|17
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'57.485
|10.532
|18
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Philipp Eng
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'57.919
|10.966
|19
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'58.114
|11.161
|20
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'58.120
|11.167
|21
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Tom Blomqvist
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'58.424
|11.471
|22
|44
| Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'00.947
|13.994
|23
|86
| Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'01.008
|14.055
|24
|11
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'01.024
|14.071
|25
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'01.119
|14.166
|26
|73
| Patrick Long
Patrick Lindsey
Nicholas Boulle
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'01.322
|14.369
|27
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Philipp Frommenwiler
Richard Heistand
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'01.434
|14.481
|28
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'01.500
|14.547
|29
|63
| Toni Vilander
Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'01.506
|14.553
|30
|19
| Andrew Davis
Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'01.550
|14.597
|31
|71
| Fabian Schiller
Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'01.617
|14.664
|32
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'01.651
|14.698
|33
|29
| Daniel Morad
Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'01.851
|14.898
|34
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'01.872
|14.919
|35
|57
| Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Beatriz
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'01.898
|14.945
|36
|12
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'02.287
|15.334
|37
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
Parker Chase
Ezequiel Perez Companc
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'02.317
|15.364
|38
|47
| Brandon Gdovic
Lawson Aschenbach
Don Yount
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Sebring
|Drivers
|Harry Tincknell
|Author
|David Malsher
