Sebring 12 Hours: Tincknell maintains Mazda advantage in FP3

Tincknell lapped the 3.74-mile course in 1min46.953sec, beating Felipe Nasr’s best in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R by 0.212sec, and going 0.6sec clear of the second Mazda of Timo Bernhard.

Dane Cameron was fastest of the Acura Team Penske drivers, almost nine-tenths slower than P1, while Colin Braun was mere thousandths slower in CORE autosport’s Nissan DPi, and Renger van der Zande a similar distance behind in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac.

In P2, Matt McMurry was comfortably – 2.2sec – faster for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports than Kyle Masson in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine.

Antonio Garcia was fastest in GT Le Mans in the #3 Corvette C7.R, overcoming an earlier alternator issue to lap 0.136sec quicker than the Ford GT of Richard Westbrook - which was in turn a quarter second ahead of its sister car piloted by Dirk Muller.

Laurens Vanthoor was fourth in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR, split from the other 911 by Jesse Krohn in the faster of the two BMW M8s. Colton Herta had a couple of offs on one lap in the #25 BMW which wound up slowest but within 1.5sec of top spot.

The Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Andy Lally edged Trent Hindman’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX by a mere 0.061sec to grab P1 in GT Daytona, yet was even closer to the third fastest driver, Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Huracan, which was only 0.016sec behind.

Robbie Foley took P4 in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 as Pat Long was sixth in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and the faster of the two AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC Fs, driven by ex-IndyCar pilot Jack Hawksworth.

Practice times: