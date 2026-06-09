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NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch's father and son honor him with special tribute lap at Charlotte

Kyle's father Tom Busch drove KB's No. 51 Legends car around Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday, while Kyle's son Brexton served as the honorary starter

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
GettyImages-2217895875

Kyle Busch and son Brexton

Photo by: Getty Images

As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway's annual Summer Shootout, there was a special tribute to NASCAR legend Kyle Busch on Tuesday evening. The 41-year-old icon of the sport died suddenly on May 21st, just before the 67th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

There have been countless memorials to the two-time Cup Series champion, a driver who won 234 races across all three national NASCAR divisions -- more than any other driver in history. He remains one of the top ten winningest Cup drivers all-time, even after Denny Hamlin matched him last weekend, where he honored his former teammate with a special flag. Busch also has more wins than any NASCAR O'Reilly and Truck Series driver in history.

Kyle Busch competed in the Master's Division of the 2025 Summer Shootout, collecting seven wins, including the tenth and final race of the event. 

But today, his 11-year-old son Brexton waved the green flag and checkered flag as part of a ceremonial lap with Busch's No. 51 Legends car leading the field. Kyle's father, Tom Busch, was driving the car. The entire field followed behind before peeling off, leaving Tom to complete the lap alone.

Brexton is also competing in the Summer Shootout this year, continuing his own development as a driver, less than a month after his father's passing. Kyle's brother and fellow Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has posted videos from the track, cheering Brexton on as he prepares for his own races. 

The full Summer Shootout schedule can be found here, while some videos of the special moment can be seen below:

 
 
 
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