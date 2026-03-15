Andretti Global “pretty close” to decision on fourth Indy 500 entry
F1 Cadillac test driver Colton Herta among the drivers under consideration for potential one-off seat
Colton Herta, Andretti Global, 2025 Indianapolis 500
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Andretti Global is close to a verdict on if it will run a fourth car for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.
The organization has added a one-off entry to the Indianapolis 500 each of the last five years with Marco Andretti, who announced his retirement over the offseason. Even with that development, though, the current three-car lineup could be expanded by one for the crown jewel event of the IndyCar Series And a decision on that will be determined soon, according to Andretti Global Team Principal Ron Ruzewski.
“We're still actively discussing what is the best thing to do for the Indy 500 because it needs to be value-added,” Ruzewski told Motorsport.com.
“A fourth car at Indy needs to be value-added and not a distraction. I'm a firm believer in that. I think we're probably pretty close to making a decision. I would say I'm hoping within the next week or so to firm something up.”
Colton Herta, Hitech F2 2026 season
Photo by: Getty Images
Ruzewski’s phone has not stopped ringing with drivers eager to make their respective cases to jump in the not-yet-declared seat. Undoubtedly, the most obvious candidate is Colton Herta, who left the team over the offseason and became a test driver for Cadillac’s Formula 1 team while also running in Formula 2 with Hitech TGR.
Among the reasons Herta seems like a lock to be the driver tabbed if the team expands to a one-off entry for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” is that TWG Motorsports is involved with General Motors in running the Cadillac F1 program, as well owning and operating Andretti Global. Herta, who has made seven starts in the Indy 500, currently doesn’t have a conflict that weekend, and is also off the next month or so due after F2 rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Colton Herta, Hitech
Photo by: Getty Images
Herta is also on-site for this weekend’s Grand Prix of Arlington cheering on his former Andretti teammates Marcus Ericsson, Kyle Kirkwood, and his replacement, Will Power.
“I would be remiss to say he (Herta) wasn't someone we would consider,” Rusewski said. “But we have to look at what's best for him and his program as well and the big picture for everything before we make a decision.”
Share Or Save This Story
Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss reveals how Colton Herta nearly signed a Red Bull F1 deal
Colton Herta crashes, causes red flag in Melbourne F2 practice debut
Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?
Cadillac F1 drivers clash in Chinese GP, Sergio Perez apologises to Valtteri Bottas
What's holding Cadillac back in F1?
Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”
Latest news
Cadillac F1 drivers clash in Chinese GP, Sergio Perez apologises to Valtteri Bottas
LIVE: 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington race updates and commentary
Andretti Global “pretty close” to decision on fourth Indy 500 entry
Max Taylor delivers late pass to capture first Indy NXT win in Arlington
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments