Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F2 race winner Roman Stanek joins expanded Kondo Super Formula team

Super Formula
Super Formula
Motegi
F2 race winner Roman Stanek joins expanded Kondo Super Formula team

Two NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after Atlanta inspection failures

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Two NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after Atlanta inspection failures

Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What the new order looks like after 2026 F1 pre-season testing

All the key numbers from the F1 Bahrain pre-season tests

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
All the key numbers from the F1 Bahrain pre-season tests

2026 MotoGP Buriram Test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MotoGP
2026 MotoGP Buriram Test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow
Super Formula Motegi

F2 race winner Roman Stanek joins expanded Kondo Super Formula team

Another F2 driver switches to Super Formula as Stanek joins an expanded Kondo team

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Published:
Podium: second placed Roman Stanek, Invicta Racing

Podium: second placed Roman Stanek, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 2 graduate Roman Stanek has become a last-minute addition to the 2026 Super Formula grid, and will drive an additional car run by Kondo Racing for the new season.

Stanek’s drive was confirmed by the team on Saturday, and follows protracted negotiations with the Masahiko Kondo-owned outfit about a drive in a third Dallara-Toyota entry.

The Czech will join the previously-confirmed Luke Browning and Ukyo Sasahara in an expanded three-car Kondo lineup, although his car will be fielded under an alternative banner, Buzz MK Racing, as rules state each entrant can only field two cars.

“I’m very happy to continue my career in top level single-seater racing,” said Stanek. “I’m looking forward to making a new start in Japan with Buzz MK Racing and I want to thank the team for giving me this opportunity. I’ll give it everything to show the best possible performance on the high-level stage that is Super Formula.”

Stanek has spent the past three seasons racing in F2, initially for Trident in 2023-24 and then the title-winning Invicta Racing outfit last year, scoring two wins in that time.

He earned a best championship finish of 10th last year, scoring five podium finishes.

The 21-year-old, who joins Browning in making the move to Super Formula from F2, is also a race winner in FIA Formula 3 and Euroformula Open.

Stanek will make his debut in the SF23 in next week’s two-day pre-season test at Suzuka, which is set to feature four hours of running per day on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kondo adding a third car bolsters the size of the Super Formula grid to 24 cars, the level not seen in the Japanese series since the early part of the 1999 season.

It means there will be a total of 14 Toyota-powered cars, including one for the returning Team Goh squad, while Honda supplies engines to the remaining 10 cars.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jack Doohan's Super Formula plans fall through at the last minute

Top Comments

More from
Jamie Klein

Jack Doohan's Super Formula plans fall through at the last minute

Super Formula
Super Formula
Jack Doohan's Super Formula plans fall through at the last minute

Honda reveals 2026 Super Formula roster as Ayumu Iwasa returns

Super Formula
Super Formula
Honda reveals 2026 Super Formula roster as Ayumu Iwasa returns

Luke Browning rules out F2 as possible Super Formula switch looms for 2026

FIA F2
FIA F2
Yas Marina
Luke Browning rules out F2 as possible Super Formula switch looms for 2026
More from
Roman Staněk

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

FIA F3
FIA F3
Monza
The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

F3 Imola: Stanek claims maiden victory with late Bearman pass

FIA F3
FIA F3
Imola
F3 Imola: Stanek claims maiden victory with late Bearman pass

Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme

FIA F3
FIA F3
Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme
More from
Kondo Racing

Williams F1 junior O’Sullivan lands 2025 Super Formula seat with Kondo

Super Formula
Super Formula
Williams F1 junior O’Sullivan lands 2025 Super Formula seat with Kondo

SUPER GT needs circuit-specific GT300 BoP, says de Oliveira

Super GT
Super GT
Autopolis
SUPER GT needs circuit-specific GT300 BoP, says de Oliveira

Fuji SUPER GT: Kondo Nissan beats the Hondas to pole

Super GT
Super GT
Fuji II
Fuji SUPER GT: Kondo Nissan beats the Hondas to pole

Latest news

F2 race winner Roman Stanek joins expanded Kondo Super Formula team

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Motegi
F2 race winner Roman Stanek joins expanded Kondo Super Formula team

Two NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after Atlanta inspection failures

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Two NASCAR Cup car chiefs ejected after Atlanta inspection failures

Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Rob Smedley explains the mindset that makes Max Verstappen the "ultimate competitor"

Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations