Overlooked F2 champion who “deserved better” returns to F1 in Mercedes role

It looked like the Formula 1 door had closed for 2023 F2 champion Theo Pourchaire as he took up a full-time race drive in Peugeot’s WEC Hypercar programme this season. But it has creaked open just a fraction since Pourchaire has been announced – somewhat surprisingly – as an addition to Mercedes’ F1 development ranks.

F2 champions and runners-up have struggled to make the leap to F1 after the ‘golden generation’ of 2018 – Lando Norris, George Russell and Alex Albon – all graduated at once. Nyck de Vries and Mick Schumacher, champions in 2019 and 2020, at least reached F1 (belatedly in the case of de Vries) but struggled to make an impact, except with the wall.

2021 champion Oscar Piastri was inexplicably benched by Alpine and resorted to forcibly rebooting his career by extracting himself from his contract and moving to McLaren. Felipe Drugovich, Piastri’s successor as F2 champion, then spent the following seasons warming a seat on the Aston Martin pitwall to no avail.

Pourchaire had enjoyed the patronage of Sauber and won the F2 championship on his third attempt, in 2023, but no F1 ace seat was forthcoming the following season and he resorted to competing in IndyCar with McLaren, which dropped him mid-season. That left him in career limbo, but sportscar racing provided a lifeline and he recently concluded a deal with Peugeot to be a full-time member of its Hypercar driver line-up for 2026.

"Since my Formula 2 title, I was very unlucky," he said at the Peugeot 'reveal' last December. "And I deserved at least a bit better chance and a bit better opportunities."

Theo Pourchaire, Peugeot Photo by: Shameem Fahath / Motorsport Network

As a development driver, Pourchaire will join a roster of simulator pilots which includes 2026 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin, F2 race winner Joshua Duersken, and the vastly experienced Anthony Davidson, who raced with Minardi and Super Aguri in the mid-2000s before turning his hand to TV punditry.

But although this represents a new opportunity of sorts in F1, Pourchaire will not be next in line of succession should race drivers Russell or Kimi Antonelli be indisposed. That duty would likely fall to Frederik Vesti, who has taken the reserve driver role from Cadillac-bound Valtteri Bottas.

Vesti was the F2 runner-up to Pourchaire in 2023.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to be joining Mercedes as a development driver,” Pourchaire wrote on social media.

“I grew up watching this team winning in F1 and now I have the honour to work with them and represent them.”