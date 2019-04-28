Sign in
WTCR / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungary WTCR: Tarquini beats Michelisz in finale

Hungary WTCR: Tarquini beats Michelisz in finale
By:
1h ago

Reigning WTCR champion Gabriele Tarquini beat Hyundai team mate Norbert Michelisz to victory in the final race of the Hungaroring weekend.

Tarquini clinched his second victory of the season after a second safety car period neutralised the end of the race, moving up to fourth in the drivers' standings as a result.

Michelisz made a poor getaway from pole and slipped to third behind the Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic of Esteban Guerrieri and BRC Racing stablemate Tarquini.

Guerrieri, who had shared the lead of the standings with teammate Nestor Girolami before the start of the race, appeared to have the race under control in the early laps as he kept the Hyundais at bay.

But the Honda appeared to struggle to pick up the throttle exiting Turn 5 on lap five, with Tarquini pouncing off the corner and Michelisz also sneaking ahead on the approach to the Turn 6/7 chicane.

Guerrieri then went head on into the barrier on the outside of the final corner on lap 12, an incident that required the intervention of the safety car.

But any thoughts of a Michelisz fightback were quickly quashed when the Hungarian crossed the start/finish line 1.197 seconds behind his teammate on the restart.

A second safety car was called shortly after the restart when Kevin Ceccon (Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo) went off, and racing did not resume thereafter.

Guerrieri's late drama allowed Yann Ehrlacher to complete the podium in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.

Ehrlacher made a good getaway but lost out to Tarquini by hanging out on the wider line through the first corner, only to be promoted back to the final podium slot when Guerrieri went off.

Mikel Azcona scored a second fourth-place finish in a row to cap an excellent weekend for PWR Racing, while Thed Bjork - Cyan's lead representative in the drivers' standings - was fifth.

Girolami moved into an outright championship lead of 10 points thanks to his sixth-place finish, with Rob Huff making another run into the top 10 in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen in seventg.

The BRC Racing Hyundais of Augusto Farfus and Nicky Catsburg were eighth and ninth ahead of Jean-Karl Vernay (WRT Audi RS3 LMS).

Aside from Guerrieri and Ceccon, Yvan Muller was the only other retiree. The four-time World Touring Car champion had been given a drive-through penalty for making contact with Cyan teammate Andy Priaulx on the opening lap and, having dropped to last, returned to the garage after completing nine laps.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Gap
1 1 Italy Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai  
2 5 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 0.739
3 68 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 1.535
4 96 Spain Mikel Azcona Seat 1.785
5 11 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 2.112
6 29 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 2.862
7 12 United Kingdom Rob Huff Volkswagen 3.051
8 8 Brazil Augusto Farfus Hyundai 3.721
9 88 Netherlands Nick Catsburg Hyundai 5.770
10 69 France Jean-Karl Vernay Audi 6.582
11 21 France Aurelien Panis Seat 6.892
12 22 Belgium Frederic Vervisch Audi 7.351
13 50 Netherlands Tom Coronel Seat 8.656
14 9 Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 10.748
15 25 Morocco Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 12.549
16 18 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 14.107
17 33 Germany Benjamin Leuchter Volkswagen 14.662
18 10 Netherlands Niels Langeveld Audi 14.862
19 55 China Ma Qing Hua Alfa Romeo 18.418
20 111 Guernsey Andy Priaulx Lynk & Co 18.932
21 52 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden Audi 19.836
22 14 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson Volkswagen 20.175
23 23 Hungary Tamas Tenke Seat 21.292
24 37 Sweden Daniel Haglof Seat 21.547
  31 Italy Kevin Ceccon Alfa Romeo 3 Laps
  86 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 7 Laps
  100 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 8 Laps
Series WTCR
Event Hungaroring
Drivers Gabriele Tarquini
Teams BRC Racing
Author Jack Cozens
