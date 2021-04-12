Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
18 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

By:

Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing has confirmed four of its new Elantra N TCR machines will compete in this year’s FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

WTCR Hyundai teams BRC Hyundai N Lukoil Squadra Corse and Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team will each debut two Elantras in this year’s eight-round championship. 

Touring car legend Gabriele Tarquini, a winner of BTCC, ETCC, WTCC and WTCR titles, will pilot an Elantra for the BRC squad alongside 36-year-old former WTCR champion Norbert Michelisz.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Jean-Karl Vernay has been drafted into Hyundai family to drive for the Engstler outfit, having previously driven Audi and more recently Alfa Romeo TCR machinery in WTCR. The 33-year-old teaming up with 21-year-old Luca Engstler, son of team owner Franz.

The newly developed Elantra N TCR saloon will replace the popular and successful i30 N which debuted at the end of the 2017 season. The car has won titles all over the world, including two WTCR drivers’ crowns when it guided Tarquini and Michelisz in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“We have done everything possible to allow our customers teams to compete for the WTCR title again this season,” said Hyundai Motorsport team principal Andrea Adamo.

“For different reasons we were not happy with the results last year, but in the past these teams have been very successful, so we aimed to build on that rather than start from zero again. 

“We have included our four Customer Racing drivers and the teams at every stage of the development of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, so they have each been able to gain a lot of experience with the car, which they can immediately use when they start racing. 

“Even now, though, we cannot stand still. Supported by our Customer Racing engineers there are more tests before the first race at the Nurburgring to ensure the best start to the season possible.”

Tarquini is confident that a thorough testing and develop meant programme will ensure the new Elantra N TCR is competitive this year.

“This is the most prepared I have been for the start of the WTCR since 2018, when I won the title,” said Tarquini.

“At that time, I had been part of the development of the Hyundai i30 N TCR, and this season we have been testing with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR since last summer. This should show in the performances of BRC Hyundai N Lukoil Squadra Corse on-track when we start racing. 

“Every year WTCR is very competitive, so it can make a big difference to have any advantage over the other drivers and I think with our experience testing the new car, we have that.”

Likewise, Vernay confirmed switching to Hyundai was an easy decision once presented with the new Elantra N TCR. 

“When the opportunity came to drive for Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing in WTCR it was an easy decision to make,” said Vernay. 

“Hyundai models have been some of the fastest in the TCR category for many seasons, and it shows in the number of wins their customers have had in the series. 

“For me it is a new team to work with, and a new car for everyone. Being so involved in the development process has been incredibly helpful, both in getting some additional understanding of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR before the first races, but also having an early chance to work with Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team and their engineers to fully prepare for the year ahead.”

The new Hyundai Elantra N will make its race debut at the WTCR season opener at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife on 3-5 June.

shares
comments
WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

Previous article

WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Gabriele Tarquini , Jean-Karl Vernay , Norbert Michelisz , Luca Engstler
Teams Team Engstler , BRC Racing
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

2h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

3h
3
Formula 1

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

19h
4
WTCR

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

1h
5
IndyCar

Nine former winners among 36 expected to enter Indy 500

14h
Latest news
Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR
WTCR

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

1h
WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
WTCR

WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

Mar 19, 2021
Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
Video Inside
WTCR

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

Feb 5, 2021
WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year
WTCR

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year

Jan 29, 2021
Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR
WTCR

Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR

Jan 27, 2021
Latest videos
The new Audi RS 3 LMS 13:00
WTCR
Feb 7, 2021

The new Audi RS 3 LMS

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer 00:54
WTCR
Nov 26, 2020

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR
Dec 15, 2019

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Juri Vips accepts Red Bull F1 chance may not arise in 2022

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime
FIA F2 / Analysis

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

More from
Gabriele Tarquini
Hyundai names drivers for 2020 WTCR season
WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai names drivers for 2020 WTCR season

Ehrlacher has "lost respect" for Tarquini after clash Hungaroring
WTCR / Breaking news

Ehrlacher has "lost respect" for Tarquini after clash

Hungary WTCR: Tarquini beats Michelisz in finale Hungaroring
WTCR / Race report

Hungary WTCR: Tarquini beats Michelisz in finale

Trending Today

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

Nine former winners among 36 expected to enter Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Nine former winners among 36 expected to enter Indy 500

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"

Latest news

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
Video Inside
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.