Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai names drivers for 2020 WTCR season

shares
comments
Hyundai names drivers for 2020 WTCR season
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 9:45 AM

Hyundai has announced its drivers for the 2020 FIA World Touring Car Cup, dropping Augusto Farfus from its roster.

Defending champion Norbert Michelisz will return to defend his title, flanked by Gabriele Tarquini, Nicky Catsburg and newcomer Luca Engstler, who made a cameo for Hyundai in last year's Macau round when he replaced Farfus.

Now that change has become permanent for the new season, with BMW factory driver Farfus not having been retained for 2020.

It comes as BRC Racing, which ran all four of Hyundai's i30 N TCRs in 2019, scales back to two cars, with Team Engstler - run by Engstler's father Franz - stepping up from TCR Germany to run the other two cars for the Korean marque.

Catsburg will partner TCR Europe graduate Engstler for the new season, while Michelisz and Tarquini remain at BRC.

Michelisz, who beat Honda's Esteban Guerrieri to the WTCR title last year, said: “I feel I really work well with BRC, and with Gabriele as my teammate and that shows in the results we have had for the last two seasons. I know I have the title, but I know we can be faster in 2020.”

Newcomer Engstler added: “Joining the WTCR grid is really a dream for me. As part of [Hyundai's] Junior Driver program last year I was able to take advantage of some of their knowledge and learn from guys like Norbi [Michelisz], Gabriele and Nicky.

"Hopefully I can repay some of the support they’ve given me and help keep the i30 N TCR at the front of the field.”

The WTCR season is scheduled to begin on May 22-23 at the Nurburgring following the cancellation of the season-opener at the Hungaroring amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Next article
Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault

Previous article

Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Gabriele Tarquini , Norbert Michelisz , Nick Catsburg , Luca Engstler
Teams Team Engstler , BRC Racing
Author Jamie Klein

WTCR Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

21 May - 23 May

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli scraps 1800 F1 tyres after Australian GP cancellation

2
Supercars

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

3
Formula 1

The phone call that sealed Australian GP's fate

4
IndyCar

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

5
Formula 1

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Latest news

Hyundai names drivers for 2020 WTCR season
WTCR

Hyundai names drivers for 2020 WTCR season

Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault
WTCR

Lynk & Co announces four-car 2020 WTCR assault

WTCR's April opener cancelled due to coronavirus
WTCR

WTCR's April opener cancelled due to coronavirus

Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season
WTCR

Coronel makes Audi switch for 2020 WTCR season

Munnich Motorsport takes over KCMG's WTCR entry
WTCR

Munnich Motorsport takes over KCMG's WTCR entry

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.