WTCR / Hungaroring / Qualifying report

Hungary WTCR: Girolami beats Muller to pole

Hungary WTCR: Girolami beats Muller to pole
By:
2h ago

Munnich Motorsport Honda driver Nestor Girolami claimed pole position for Saturday's opening WTCR race at the Hungaroring with a late effort that displaced long-time leader Yvan Muller.

Overnight rain meant the track was still damp in patches for Saturday morning's second practice session, but those had cleared by the start of WTCR qualifying at 11.45am local time.

Girolami, who had set the pace in first practice and would have topped FP2 but for his lap being chalked off for track limits, looked on course to usurp Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Muller at the head of the order with five minutes remaining.

But the Argentinian aborted that lap and headed back to the Munnich garage before attempting one final run in his Honda.

That decision paid off, as Girolami set a best time of 1m52.586s - beating Muller's previous benchmark by 0.171 seconds - with less than two minutes remaining.

Girolami's teammate Esteban Guerrieri had a scruffier session and only recorded a first timed lap with five minutes left on the clock, but improved on his final run to claim third behind Muller.

Aurelien Panis was an excellent fourth in his Comtoyou Racing Cupra, ahead of Muller's Lynk & Co teammates Yann Ehrlacher and Thed Bjork.

Johan Kristoffersson recorded what was comfortably the best qualifying result for the Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen team at the start of the 2019 season, securing seventh on the grid.

Audi's leading runner was WRT driver Jean-Karl Vernay in eighth, with a late effort from Augusto Farfus (BRC Racing Hyundai) separating Vernay's car from the similar Comtoyou Audi of Frederic Vervisch.

Daniel Haglof (PWR Cupra) and the second Volkswagen of Mehdi Bennani were 11th and 12th, ahead of home favourite Norbert Michelisz and his BRC Hyundai teammate Gabriele Tarquini.

The fourth Lynk & Co of Hungaroring rookie Andy Priaulx was 15th, while Kevin Ceccon was the Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo outfit's lead representative in 19th.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 1'52.586  
2 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co 1'52.757 0.171
3 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 1'52.893 0.307
4 France Aurelien Panis Seat 1'52.955 0.369
5 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 1'53.042 0.456
6 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 1'53.065 0.479
7 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson Volkswagen 1'53.158 0.572
8 France Jean-Karl Vernay Audi 1'53.217 0.631
9 Brazil Augusto Farfus Hyundai 1'53.267 0.681
10 Belgium Frederic Vervisch Audi 1'53.274 0.688
11 Sweden Daniel Haglof Seat 1'53.286 0.700
12 Morocco Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 1'53.289 0.703
13 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 1'53.290 0.704
14 Italy Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 1'53.298 0.712
15 Guernsey Andy Priaulx Lynk & Co 1'53.397 0.811
16 Spain Mikel Azcona Seat 1'53.486 0.900
17 United Kingdom Rob Huff Volkswagen 1'53.496 0.910
18 Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 1'53.548 0.962
19 Italy Kevin Ceccon Alfa Romeo 1'53.659 1.073
20 Netherlands Nick Catsburg Hyundai 1'53.690 1.104
21 China Ma Qing Hua Alfa Romeo 1'53.780 1.194
22 Netherlands Niels Langeveld Audi 1'53.845 1.259
23 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 1'53.903 1.317
24 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden Audi 1'54.048 1.462
25 Germany Benjamin Leuchter Volkswagen 1'54.078 1.492
26 Netherlands Tom Coronel Seat 1'54.213 1.627
27 Tamas Tenke Seat 1'57.067 4.481
WTCR electrification at least "a few years" away

WTCR electrification at least "a few years" away
