Paris E-Prix: Evans leads incident-strewn practices

The 45-minute opening session was wet throughout after rain fell overnight and the sky continued to drizzle as dawn broke.

Several drivers had moments during the early running, with Audi’s Lucas di Grassi almost immediately losing his nose against the walls after he lost the rear of his car on a bump, but it was the two Envision Virgin Racing drivers who had the biggest incidents.

First Robin Frijns hit the wall at the tight right-hander of Turn 10 midway through the session. He broke the front wing off his car and brought out the red flags before he was able to drive away.

In the closing minutes of FP1, Sam Bird crashed at the same spot and ripped the left-front from his car, which brought out the red flags again and the session was not restarted.

Bird did not appear in the second session as although his team fixed the damage on his car, there was not enough time left to dial in a set-up to allow him to run again in practice.

The track had dried for FP2, with times improving by over 10 seconds as a result, with Evans ultimately topping the session with a 1m00.226s after several drivers had enjoyed turns in P1.

Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland was among those and he ended up second, 0.103s slower than Evans, with di Grassi in third a further 0.039s back in third.

Andre Lotterer, who had topped FP1 for DS Techeetah, was fourth ahead of Sebastien Buemi, with both drivers finishing within 0.2s of Evans’ time.

Buemi was handed a reprimand after clipping Bird at Turn 10 during FP1, which spun the Virgin driver around.

Daniel Abt ended FP2 sixth for Audi ahead of 2018 Paris winner Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah), BMW Andretti’s Antonio Felix da Costa and current championship leader Jerome d’Ambrosio (Mahindra Racing). Stoffel Vandoorne (HWA) rounded out the top 10.

FP2 results: