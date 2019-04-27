Sign in
Paris E-prix / Practice report

Paris E-Prix: Evans leads incident-strewn practices

By:
1h ago

Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans set the fastest time across the two practice sessions for ABB FIA Formula E's Paris E-Prix, with FP1 heavily disrupted by crashes.

The 45-minute opening session was wet throughout after rain fell overnight and the sky continued to drizzle as dawn broke.

Several drivers had moments during the early running, with Audi’s Lucas di Grassi almost immediately losing his nose against the walls after he lost the rear of his car on a bump, but it was the two Envision Virgin Racing drivers who had the biggest incidents.

First Robin Frijns hit the wall at the tight right-hander of Turn 10 midway through the session. He broke the front wing off his car and brought out the red flags before he was able to drive away.

In the closing minutes of FP1, Sam Bird crashed at the same spot and ripped the left-front from his car, which brought out the red flags again and the session was not restarted.

Bird did not appear in the second session as although his team fixed the damage on his car, there was not enough time left to dial in a set-up to allow him to run again in practice.

The track had dried for FP2, with times improving by over 10 seconds as a result, with Evans ultimately topping the session with a 1m00.226s after several drivers had enjoyed turns in P1.

Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland was among those and he ended up second, 0.103s slower than Evans, with di Grassi in third a further 0.039s back in third.

Andre Lotterer, who had topped FP1 for DS Techeetah, was fourth ahead of Sebastien Buemi, with both drivers finishing within 0.2s of Evans’ time.

Buemi was handed a reprimand after clipping Bird at Turn 10 during FP1, which spun the Virgin driver around.

Daniel Abt ended FP2 sixth for Audi ahead of 2018 Paris winner Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah), BMW Andretti’s Antonio Felix da Costa and current championship leader Jerome d’Ambrosio (Mahindra Racing). Stoffel Vandoorne (HWA) rounded out the top 10.

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'00.226  
2 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland Japan Nissan e.dams 1'00.329 0.103
3 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'00.368 0.142
4 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 1'00.397 0.171
5 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.dams 1'00.407 0.181
6 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 1'00.430 0.204
7 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'00.454 0.228
8 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 1'00.532 0.306
9 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'00.598 0.372
10 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 1'00.711 0.485
11 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 1'00.850 0.624
12 6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 1'00.892 0.666
13 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'01.019 0.793
14 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 1'01.079 0.853
15 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'01.113 0.887
16 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'01.119 0.893
17 3 United Kingdom Alex Lynn United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'01.126 0.900
18 8 France Tom Dillmann United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'01.138 0.912
19 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'01.262 1.036
20 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 1'01.293 1.067
21 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'02.302 2.076
22 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing    
View full results
Mahindra expects first Wehrlein Formula E win soon

Mahindra expects first Wehrlein Formula E win soon
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Paris E-prix
Drivers Mitch Evans
Teams Jaguar Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas
