Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Baku / Race report

Baku F2: Aitken emerges with victory in chaotic race

shares
comments
Baku F2: Aitken emerges with victory in chaotic race
By:
52m ago

Renault Formula 1 junior Jack Aitken won a chaotic F2 feature race in Baku, which had two safety car stints and seven drivers retiring.

Aitken moved up to third from eighth after a chaotic start where several drivers went off at Turn 1 including Mick Schumacher, who divebombed and forced Luca Ghiotto wide.

Giuliano Alesi also hit his Trident teammate Ralph Boschung at the same corner, forcing the Frenchman to retire and Boschung to pit and drop off the lead lap.

The chaos brought out the safety car with Nyck de Vries, who passed pole-sitter Nobuharu Matsushita at the first corner, leading the way.

While ART driver de Vries was dominant after the restart, Matsushita's Carlin car slowed just four laps into the race and he was out of contention.

Soon after, the field completed their mandatory stops with everyone except Tatiana Calderon starting on the softer of the two compounds.

De Vries had a slow stop and had his four-second lead over Aitken evaporated - while he still rejoined the track in the lead, the Campos driver then made a swift move for the lead at Turn 2.

As de Vries also fell behind Nicholas Latifi (DAMS), and the virtual safety car temporarily came out due to Schumacher spinning out, Aitken was able to build a small lead.

But de Vries quickly repassed Latifi and started to close the gap - only for the Safety Car to appear again, this time for Guan Yu Zhou hitting the wall, just as the Dutchman got within DRS range.

After two laps, the race was set to resume but Ghiotto sent Sergio Sette Camara into a spin as the field bunched up behind Aitken on the main straight.

That kept the safety car out for two more laps and when the restart eventually happened, Aitken was able to pull away and stay ahead in the last three laps of the race to win by 2.2 seconds.

De Vries took second as MP's Jordan King stole the final podium position from Latifi with an impressive move on the outside of Turn 3.

Aitken's Campos teammate Dorian Boccolacci was fifth with Ghiotto (UNI-Virtuosi) taking a provisional sixth, as he is under investigation for hitting Sette Camara behind the safety car.

Sean Gelael (Prema) recovered to seventh from last place on the grid with Juan Manuel Correa (Sauber Junior Team) surviving an off-track moment and contact with Zhou to finish eighth.

Former GP3 teammates and rivals Nikita Mazepin and Anthoine Hubert both went wide during the race and only salvaged ninth and 10th respectively.

Mahaveer Raghunathan (MP) was 11th ahead of the last two finishers, Boschung and Matsushita.

Calderon's and Callum Ilott's respective cars died during the second Safety Car period, as Louis Deletraz also hit the back of Boccolacci at the same time Ghiotto spun Sette Camara.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing  
2 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 2.221
3 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.134
4 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 4.604
5 14 France Dorian Boccolacci Spain Campos Racing 9.499
6 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 9.613
7 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 12.313
8 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.154
9 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 13.676
10 19 France Anthoine Hubert United Kingdom Arden International 18.200
11 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 29.798
12 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 1'00.507
13 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 1 Lap
  5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 7 Laps
  1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 7 Laps
  11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 8 Laps
  18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 10 Laps
  7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 10 Laps
  9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 19 Laps
  20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident  
View full results
Next article
Gelael excluded from F2 qualifying for marshal incident

Previous article

Gelael excluded from F2 qualifying for marshal incident
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Jack Aitken
Teams Campos Racing
Author David Gruz
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

38m ago
Renault software fix was "one line of code" - Abiteboul Article
Formula 1

Renault software fix was "one line of code" - Abiteboul

Gasly to start from pitlane after practice offence Article
Formula 1

Gasly to start from pitlane after practice offence

Latest videos
Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Mar 21, 2019

News in depth
Baku F2: Aitken emerges with victory in chaotic race
FIA F2

Baku F2: Aitken emerges with victory in chaotic race

Gelael excluded from F2 qualifying for marshal incident
FIA F2

Gelael excluded from F2 qualifying for marshal incident

Baku F2: Matsushita dominates red-flagged qualifying
FIA F2

Baku F2: Matsushita dominates red-flagged qualifying

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.