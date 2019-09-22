Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
06 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
WU in
02 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Sunday in
00 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
13 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Sandown / Race report

Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title

shares
comments
Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 4:06 AM

Will Brown survived an early spin to secure the first ever TCR Australia title with a ninth place in Race 3 at Sandown.

The HMO Hyundai driver effectively only needed to finish the third Sandown race ahead of Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) to wrap up the title.

But his hopes of doing so looked to be in tatters just two laps in, Brown spinning his i30 all on his own at Turn 2.

That handed Dylan O'Keeffe a golden opportunity to keep the title race alive, however the ASM Alfa driver swiftly threw that away by taking a trip through the Turn 9 gravel and dropping to the very back of the field.

While Brown was able to work his way back to eighth, setting a new lap record on his way, O'Keeffe was left stranded down in 11th.

The result means Brown can't be beaten at the season finale at The Bend in November, making him the inaugural TCR Australia series winner.

"It feels awesome," he said. "It's a bit bitter-sweet after fencing it by myself, but we fought back and I was able to pass a few people and get there. 

"I can't thank the boys from HMO Customer Racing enough."

Nestor Girolami, meanwhile, made it three wins from three races at Sandown with another lights-to-flag effort.

The Argentine gapped the field by 1.5s on the opening lap, only for Garth Tander (MPC Audi) to draw the leading Honda back in.

The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner couldn't find a way through, though, Girolami holding on to take a third-straight win by four-tenths.

"It was a crazy weekend," said the WTCR ace. "What can I say? I have no words. I really enjoyed Australia, I'll have to come back."

Tander added: "I wanted to beat him, and I'm sure Nestor didn't want to get eaten by an Aussie who normally drivers rear-wheel-drive cars. "I got to the back of Nestor, but couldn't do anything with him.

Andre Heimgartner took Kelly Racing's first TCR podium with third in his Astra, although there is a lingering question mark over a move on Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) that may have been under yellow flags.

Jason Bright (MPC VW) finished fifth, ahead of Bryce Fullwood (Kelly Holden) and Aaron Cameron (MPC VW). 

Race results:

Pos Num Driver Team Car Time
   38 Nestor Girolami (ARG)   Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   25:17.9768
    3 Garth Tander (Vic)      Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            25:18.4446
  777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         25:20.7374
   50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   25:22.5334
    8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt Volkswagon Golf GTI  25:25.4375
   62 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         25:25.7936
    2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  25:28.0687
   30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         25:34.9130
   34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    25:42.6370
10   11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         26:00.1114
11    9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 26:31.9655
12   97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            26:03.5963
DNF   7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta 24:08.1394
DNF  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagon Golf GTI  14:34.0702
Next article
Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2

Previous article

Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Sandown
Drivers Nestor Girolami , Will Brown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Sandown

Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo excluded from Singapore qualifying results

2
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones DQ'd from Cup Series playoff race at Richmond

20m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

4
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

5
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

Latest news

Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title

Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2

Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice
TCRA

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.