Honda WTCR driver Girolami to make Aussie cameo

The Argentinian will race one of Wall Racing's Civics at the penultimate round of the Aussie series, teaming up with regular Honda drivers Tony D'Alberto and John Martin.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to race in TCR Australia,” said Girolami.

“I’ve never driven at any Australian circuits before and I’m looking forward to this new experience at Sandown.

“Wall Racing is an excellent team and already race winners this season and I’m sure I can work well together with John and Tony to deliver some good results. But it won’t be easy because the level is very high with many top drivers with experience in Supercars and GT racing, and some promising young drivers.

“I know the Honda Civic Type R TCR very well, but the Michelin tyres are new for me, so getting used to the way this makes the car handle will be the big challenge initially.”

Girolami's cameo will be supported by a JAS Motorsport engineer, who will travel from Italy for the Sandown round.

“To have the factory driver out here is fantastic for us,” said team owner David Wall.

“I’ve been working with Nestor for a while now to try and get something going. He has heard a lot about the Australian series and has been keen to see what it's all about.

“He needs no introduction to these cars and has a great range of experience right across the world.

“Hopefully we can hit the ground running for Sandown and get him straight up the front and, no doubt, it’s going to have a positive effect on our regular drivers Tony and John.”