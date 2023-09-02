Subscribe
Previous / Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season
World Superbike News

Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea is set to join Yamaha next season in a sensational switch to replace BMW-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Rea joined Kawasaki in 2015 after six seasons at Honda in WSBK, with the Ulsterman going on to dominate the series aboard the ZX-10RR.

He won six consecutive championships between 2015 and 2020, setting the record for the most race victories in the process at 119.

Rea was dethroned by Razgatlioglu aboard the Yamaha in 2021, while Ducati dominator Alvaro Bautista was champion last year and is well on course to add to his tally in 2023.

The 37-year-old Northern Irish rider has a Kawasaki deal in place for 2024, though the competitiveness of the ZX-10RR has waned in recent years, with Rea only so far winning once in 2023.

One of the big shocks of the 2024 rider market came earlier this year when Razgatlioglu announced he would be leaving Yamaha to join BMW, also ending faint hopes of a MotoGP switch with the Japanese marque next season.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Razgatlioglu's departure to BMW, Rea has seen the possibility of having access to a more competitive bike right now and after nine seasons at Kawasaki with the same team, he has decided that it is time to take his chances in WSBK as he nears the end of his career.

Rea's move to Yamaha comes after the six-time world champion was able to terminate his contract with Kawasaki, parting ways by mutual consent.

Rea, who returns to action next weekend with the French WorldSBK event at Magny-Cours, used the last few days of the summer break this weekend to visit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to follow the Catalan GP.

In other WSBK news, former Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone is nearing a return to racing in 2024 in the series.

Iannone is currently serving a doping ban handed out by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) after a banned steroid was found during a routine test during the 2019 Malaysian GP weekend.

Though Iannone pleaded his innocence and insists that it was through meat contamination, this was dismissed and he was issued a four-year ban that retroactively began from the 2019 Malaysian GP weekend.

With that expiring in 2024, Iannone is set to return to racing in WSBK with a Ducati satellite team, which was confirmed to WorldSBK.com by the Italian marque's general manager Gigi Dall'Igna.

shares
comments

Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Quartararo: Current Yamaha "practically the same" as Lorenzo's 2015 MotoGP bike

Quartararo: Current Yamaha "practically the same" as Lorenzo's 2015 MotoGP bike

MotoGP

Quartararo: Current Yamaha "practically the same" as Lorenzo's 2015 MotoGP bike Quartararo: Current Yamaha "practically the same" as Lorenzo's 2015 MotoGP bike

Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024

Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024

Moto2
Spielberg

Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024 Arbolino and Dixon extend Moto2 contracts for 2024

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Yamaha World Superbike boss plays down Rea speculation

Yamaha World Superbike boss plays down Rea speculation

World Superbike

Yamaha World Superbike boss plays down Rea speculation Yamaha World Superbike boss plays down Rea speculation

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

World Superbike
Phillip Island

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

World Superbike
Phillip Island

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle

Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle

World Superbike

Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle

Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season

Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season

World Superbike

Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season

Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP

Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP

World Superbike

Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP

Latest news

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe