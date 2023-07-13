Subscribe
Previous / WSBK super concessions "not enough" for struggling Honda Next / Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction
World Superbike News

Sam Lowes to make 2024 WSBK switch with Marc VDS

Moto2 veteran Sam Lowes will switch to the World Superbike Championship in 2024 with his current team Marc VDS.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Lowes will ride the class-leading Ducati Panigale V4 R in the production-based category next year, joining his twin brother Alex Lowes, who recently signed a one-year contract extension with the factory Kawasaki team.

It will bring an end to his nine-year stint in the Moto2 class, which has so far yielded 10 wins, 26 podiums, 19 pole positions and a best finish of third in the championship.

Lowes joined Moto2 for the first time in 2014 after winning the previous year’s World Supersport title and has been an ever-present fixture in the series since then, save for an underwhelming MotoGP campaign with Aprilia in 2017.

His move to Marc VDS in 2020 turned him into a regular race winner, and he will make the switch to WSBK with the same squad.

“I always had a goal to race in World Superbike and after winning the World Supersport title in 2013 it was a normal step,” said Lowes. “But I chose to try the Grand Prix paddock. 

“I’m happy and proud that I’ve had such a good GP career, and I’ve enjoyed it a lot. 

“But I feel now it’s a great time to move across to WorldSBK to try a different machine and learn how to ride a superbike. I also believe in myself and know I can achieve good things.”

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc VDS will continue to compete in Moto2 next year with two riders while it embarks on a one-bike WSBK effort with Lowes.

The Italian squad currently leads both the standings in Moto2, with Lowes' team-mate Tony Arbolino currently heading the riders’ championship.

“I’m delighted and ready to begin this new adventure in the World Superbike Championship. And it gives me even more pleasure to do it with our great rider, Sam Lowes,” said team owner Marc van der Straten.

“I’m also very proud to start this new adventure with Ducati, which is undoubtedly the bike to be on in WorldSBK. 

“This opportunity for expansion comes at the perfect time. After 14 years in MotoGP, where the Marc VDS Racing Team has shown great potential, we are ready to face a new challenge."

shares
comments

WSBK super concessions "not enough" for struggling Honda

Ducati hit with second World Superbike rev reduction
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track

Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track

DTM
Norisring

Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track Marshal injured after protestors invade Norisring DTM track

DTM drivers hit out at David Schumacher for "driving like a blind man"

DTM drivers hit out at David Schumacher for "driving like a blind man"

DTM
Norisring

DTM drivers hit out at David Schumacher for "driving like a blind man" DTM drivers hit out at David Schumacher for "driving like a blind man"

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Sam Lowes More from
Sam Lowes
Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out

Moto2
Misano II

Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out Emilia Romagna Moto2: Lowes wins, Fernandez crashes out

Doha Moto2: Lowes holds off Gardner for second straight win

Doha Moto2: Lowes holds off Gardner for second straight win

Moto2
Doha

Doha Moto2: Lowes holds off Gardner for second straight win Doha Moto2: Lowes holds off Gardner for second straight win

Moto2 Qatar test: Sam Lowes pips Bezzecchi by 0.013s

Moto2 Qatar test: Sam Lowes pips Bezzecchi by 0.013s

Moto2

Moto2 Qatar test: Sam Lowes pips Bezzecchi by 0.013s Moto2 Qatar test: Sam Lowes pips Bezzecchi by 0.013s

Marc VDS Racing More from
Marc VDS Racing
Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016

Moto2
Le Mans

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016 Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016

Miller: 2016 Dutch TT 'shoey' was a "dig" at Honda

Miller: 2016 Dutch TT 'shoey' was a "dig" at Honda

MotoGP

Miller: 2016 Dutch TT 'shoey' was a "dig" at Honda Miller: 2016 Dutch TT 'shoey' was a "dig" at Honda

How Alex Marquez stepped out of his brother’s shadow

How Alex Marquez stepped out of his brother’s shadow

Prime
Prime
Moto2

How Alex Marquez stepped out of his brother’s shadow How Alex Marquez stepped out of his brother’s shadow

Latest news

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback  Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

F1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe