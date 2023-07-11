Subscribe
Previous / Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu
World Superbike / Imola News

BMW calls up Haslam for Imola after Sykes' Donington crash

BMW has called up Leon Haslam to race for its factory World Superbike team this weekend at Imola, following a major crash for Tom Sykes in the previous round at Donington Park.

Jamie Klein
By:
P90514572_highRes_bmw-motorrad-motorsp

Haslam joins Scott Redding on one of the German marque's two factory M1000RR machines in place of Sykes, who in turn had been standing in for injured full-time rider Michael van der Mark.

Sykes was involved in a heavy crash in the final race earlier this month at Donington, getting tangled up with the Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Bonovo BMW rider Loris Baz at Coppice corner.

While Baz escaped uninjured, Sykes was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with 10 broken ribs and a fractured left ankle. Rinaldi meanwhile was taken to the medical centre but was cleared of any major injury.

Sykes left hospital on Sunday but remains unfit to ride this weekend at Imola, while van der Mark - who has been sidelined since breaking his left femur in a crash at Assen - is also still not ready to make a comeback.

As such, BMW has elected to call up Haslam, who is representing the brand in British Superbike this year. Imola will mark his first WSBK outing since last year's Portimao round, where he rode for the Pedercini Kawasaki team.

"First of all, many thanks to Leon for being available at short notice to be with us at Imola," said BMW motorsport director Marc Bongers.

"We know each other well from the past, where we celebrated success together, and this season he has returned to the BMW Motorrad family in BSB and is familiar with the new BMW M1000RR. He also has a lot of WorldSBK experience, and we are confident that he will quickly get back up to speed at Imola.

"After his crash at Donington, Tom Sykes is on the road to recovery and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a week, and we all send him our best wishes.

 

"Michael participated in a track day last week, however a return for Imola would still be too early, and we have jointly decided that he will sit out this weekend, and then we will reassess the situation."

Read Also:

Haslam previously rode for BMW in WSBK in 2011-12, scoring a best finish of fifth in the championship.

The 40-year-old sits fifth in the current BSB standings with six podium finishes to his credit across the opening five rounds.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity," said Haslam of his WSBK return. "I have a lot of history from this circuit and it’s fantastic to ride again for BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

"We are riding the BMW M1000RR in the UK so I’m looking forward to work with [team boss] Shaun Muir and all the guys from the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

"We will see. I have no real big expectations, I just want to try to enjoy and hopefully we can get some good information and some good results.”

shares
comments

Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Formula E

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid

Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid

Super Formula
Fuji II

Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid Hirakawa: Impul recovery now the focus, not faltering title bid

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Leon Haslam More from
Leon Haslam
Kawasaki "can't be disappointed" with second in Suzuka 8 Hours

Kawasaki "can't be disappointed" with second in Suzuka 8 Hours

FIM Endurance
Suzuka 8 Hours

Kawasaki "can't be disappointed" with second in Suzuka 8 Hours Kawasaki "can't be disappointed" with second in Suzuka 8 Hours

Kawasaki to enter factory team in 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours

Kawasaki to enter factory team in 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours

FIM Endurance

Kawasaki to enter factory team in 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours Kawasaki to enter factory team in 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours

Haslam to make early World Superbike return at Assen

Haslam to make early World Superbike return at Assen

World Superbike
Assen

Haslam to make early World Superbike return at Assen Haslam to make early World Superbike return at Assen

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu

Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu

World Superbike

Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu Van der Mark adamant BMW seat not under threat from Razgatlioglu

Why Redding looks to be nearing the end of the road with BMW

Why Redding looks to be nearing the end of the road with BMW

World Superbike

Why Redding looks to be nearing the end of the road with BMW Why Redding looks to be nearing the end of the road with BMW

Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure

Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure

World Superbike

Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure Razgatlioglu joins BMW after Yamaha WSBK departure

Latest news

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire

Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick Chase Elliott to run Pocono Xfinity race with Hendrick

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe