In its fourth season since returning to WSBK as a full works entity, Honda continues to languish, again finding itself locked in battle with BMW to avoid last place in the manufacturers’ standings.

Xavi Vierge scored the brand’s only podium finish so far in 2023 with third in the second full-distance race at Mandalika, and sits 10th in the riders’ standings at the halfway mark of the campaign.

Team-mate Iker Lecuona is two places further behind in 12th, and has a best finish of fourth in the Barcelona superpole race to his credit.

After appearing to make a step forward in 2022 by bringing on rookies Vierge and Lecuona to replace veterans Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam, Camier admits the first half of the season has been a disappointment for Honda.

“We’re not happy with where we are, we don’t want to fight for positions like that,” Camier told Motorsport.com’s German edition.

“I was hoping we would make a bigger step this year. We definitely improved but there are now two or three other riders in the area we are in.

“It has become harder to finish in the top six; Ducati has a lot of strong satellite bikes and so does Yamaha.”

Last year, WSBK brought in a system of ‘super concessions’ - aimed primarily at Honda and BMW - that allow struggling manufacturers to make chassis adjustments that would otherwise not be allowed under the series’ strict homologation rules.

Honda has taken advantage of these to bring in a more flexible chassis than the road-going variant of the Honda CBR1000RR-R, but is still lacking in comparison to benchmark brand Ducati as well as Japanese rivals Yamaha and Kawasaki.

“They helped a little bit, but it's about the whole package,” replied Camier when asked about the concessions. “It's not enough if we [just] change the chassis. Of course it helps, but we need more.

“We are missing a bit everywhere, apart from top speed. We can improve on acceleration, and we have to improve the turning when we’re off the brakes.”

On the prospect of a new homologation being brought in for 2024, he added: “There could be something in the pipeline. I don’t know if it will be next year, but we’ll see what comes.”

Camier also admitted that progress has been slowed by the lack of a test programme in Europe, with running carried out exclusively in Japan by HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

“We have a test rider in Japan, and they test some parts with Pirelli tyres,” said Camier. “But it’s not a big test programme. Parts are tested in Japan before we get them.

“It would help to have a test rider in Europe, but our base is in Japan, so logistically it’s difficult.”

Honda has yet to firm up its rider line-up for next season, but Camier is hopeful that Lecuona and Vierge will both stay on board, despite suggestions Lecuona could look elsewhere.

“The goal is to continue with both riders, but it takes a little longer for us [to confirm the line-up],” he said. “We also have the Suzuka 8 Hours project in the background.”

Both Lecuona and Vierge will represent Honda at Suzuka next month as the brand seeks to defend its 2022 title.