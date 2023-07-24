Subscribe
World Superbike News

Why Redding could be set for BMW reprieve after all

Scott Redding might be able to stay within the BMW camp in the World Superbike Championship next year despite the impending arrival of 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

By:
Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

BMW’s decision to sign Yamaha star Razgatlioglu in May on a multi-year deal had left star signing Redding facing an uncertain future, as his contract with the German manufacturer expires at the end of the season.

With his results having fallen short of expectations, and his constant criticism of the M1000RR bike having aggrieved the marque's top management, it had appeared that Redding would be left without a seat at BMW next year - with few other obvious options to stay in WSBK.

But it turns out the British rider might not be out of BMW just yet, with developments at last weekend's Imola round suggesting he could extend his stay for a third consecutive season in 2024.

While Redding’s two-year deal with BMW is set to come to an end, his contract includes an option for a one-year extension.

Redding is understood to have enforced this option before it lapsed on July 15 and it now appears he will get to ride an M1000RR next year. The 30-year-old was expected to make an announcement to this effect at Imola on Sunday, but backtracked on the plans at the last-minute.

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, Redding’s future is still not as clear cut as it seems and it is likely that he will be moved to the satellite Bonovo team with factory support. 

With Razgatlioglu having been signed to the factory BMW Motorrad team and team-mate Michael van der Mark also making it clear he wants to continue racing for the works squad, BMW may have no option but to slot in Redding at Bonovo.

Redding’s expected move to Bonovo will likely come at the expense of Loris Baz, as the team has already locked in Garrett Gerloff on a two-year deal. That would be despite Baz beating Redding to a duel for seventh place in the final race at Imola last weekend.

Van der Mark returns to action

After a prolonged absence from an injury sustained in a crash at Assen in April, van der Mark will finally return to action at Most on July 29-30.

The Dutchman made the decision regarding his comeback along with his doctors following a recent private test on a road-going BMW superbike.

Ducati set to drop Rinaldi, promote Bulega to works WSBK team
