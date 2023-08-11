Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season
Yamaha has announced that Dominique Aegerter will remain on its roster of World Superbike riders for 2024.
Aegerter stepped up to join Yamaha's satellite GRT team for 2023 following back-to-back World Supersport titles with the Iwata marque.
The Swiss rider established himself a top-five contender in the early part of the season, and sits ninth in the standings with four rounds left in 2023 - three places clear of team-mate Remy Gardner.
Now it has been confirmed that Aegerter will remain on Yamaha's books for another year, and while the team has not been specified, it is likely he will stay with the GRT squad.
Yamaha Europe road racing manager Andrea Dosoli said: "It’s been a pleasure for us to see our double Supersport World Champion, Dominique, adapting so quickly to WorldSBK.
"He has impressed us all, starting from the first race, where he put in a phenomenal qualifying performance to secure a front-row start at Phillip Island. I don’t think there is a better way to introduce yourself to your team-mates and rivals!
"His progression since then has been solid, improving every weekend and finishing as the top independent rider in three races so far. I am confident that he will add to this number before the end of the year, which is why I am pleased to announce the extension of the current agreement for a further season.
"I wish Dominique and his team all the best as they continue their progression, and we hope they reap the rewards they deserve."
Aegerter had been mooted as a possible replacement for BMW-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu in the works Yamaha team for 2024, but the prospect of a factory promotion appears to have receded in recent weeks.
Instead, Yamaha has indicated that it will likely recruit externally to fill the gap left by Razgatlioglu alongside Andrea Locatelli.
Six-time WSBK Jonathan Rea has been linked to a possible move to Yamaha amid suggestions that he will not see out his current contract with Kawasaki, which runs until the end of next season.
Scott Redding, whose future at BMW remains uncertain, could be another contender to partner Locatelli in 2024.
Gardner's future status at the GRT team remains unclear.
Supersport champion Aegerter secures 2023 WSBK graduation
Supersport champion Aegerter secures 2023 WSBK graduation Supersport champion Aegerter secures 2023 WSBK graduation
Aegerter gets race ban for faking medical condition at Most
Aegerter gets race ban for faking medical condition at Most Aegerter gets race ban for faking medical condition at Most
Aegerter dominates second Jerez MotoE round, drama for Granado
Aegerter dominates second Jerez MotoE round, drama for Granado Aegerter dominates second Jerez MotoE round, drama for Granado
Yamaha WSBK racer Nozane makes surprise Moto2 move
Yamaha WSBK racer Nozane makes surprise Moto2 move Yamaha WSBK racer Nozane makes surprise Moto2 move
Spies backs Gerloff to win World Superbike races in 2022
Spies backs Gerloff to win World Superbike races in 2022 Spies backs Gerloff to win World Superbike races in 2022
Gerloff takes no satisfaction from improved Portimao form
Gerloff takes no satisfaction from improved Portimao form Gerloff takes no satisfaction from improved Portimao form
Latest news
Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash
Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash
Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar
Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar
Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns
Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns
Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch
Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.