Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season

Yamaha has announced that Dominique Aegerter will remain on its roster of World Superbike riders for 2024.

Jamie Klein
By:
Dominique Aegerter, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK

Aegerter stepped up to join Yamaha's satellite GRT team for 2023 following back-to-back World Supersport titles with the Iwata marque.

The Swiss rider established himself a top-five contender in the early part of the season, and sits ninth in the standings with four rounds left in 2023 - three places clear of team-mate Remy Gardner.

Now it has been confirmed that Aegerter will remain on Yamaha's books for another year, and while the team has not been specified, it is likely he will stay with the GRT squad.

Yamaha Europe road racing manager Andrea Dosoli said: "It’s been a pleasure for us to see our double Supersport World Champion, Dominique, adapting so quickly to WorldSBK.

"He has impressed us all, starting from the first race, where he put in a phenomenal qualifying performance to secure a front-row start at Phillip Island. I don’t think there is a better way to introduce yourself to your team-mates and rivals!

"His progression since then has been solid, improving every weekend and finishing as the top independent rider in three races so far. I am confident that he will add to this number before the end of the year, which is why I am pleased to announce the extension of the current agreement for a further season.

"I wish Dominique and his team all the best as they continue their progression, and we hope they reap the rewards they deserve."

 

Aegerter had been mooted as a possible replacement for BMW-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu in the works Yamaha team for 2024, but the prospect of a factory promotion appears to have receded in recent weeks.

Instead, Yamaha has indicated that it will likely recruit externally to fill the gap left by Razgatlioglu alongside Andrea Locatelli.

Six-time WSBK Jonathan Rea has been linked to a possible move to Yamaha amid suggestions that he will not see out his current contract with Kawasaki, which runs until the end of next season.

Scott Redding, whose future at BMW remains uncertain, could be another contender to partner Locatelli in 2024.

Gardner's future status at the GRT team remains unclear.

