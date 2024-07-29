Ducati offers Miller factory seat in WSBK after KTM MotoGP exit
With his chances of remaining in MotoGP looking increasingly unlikely, Miller could find a new home in WSBK with Ducati
Ducati has entered into negotiations with current KTM MotoGP rider Jack Miller to replace Alvaro Bautista in the World Superbike Championship next year.
Bautistia’s future in WSBK came under threat at the previous round in Most, where another hat-trick of victories for BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu further dented any hopes of adding a third straight title to his tally.
Not only has Bautista been unable to put up any resistance against the Turkish rider, he has also not been able to match the performances of his rookie team-mate Nicolo Bulega, who sits 40 points and one place ahead of him in the standings.
Over the course of the Czech Republic weekend, Bautista admitted for the first time that he wished to remain with Ducati for at least one more season in WSBK, signalling his hopes of a contract extension.
“I want to continue. We are talking with Ducati about renewing the contract,” he said. “I think it's not fair to end my career like this. I need to enjoy the bike again, to feel strong.”
It is understood that the Spaniard’s representatives sat down with Ducati and asked for a more financially lucrative contract, which prompted the Borgo Panigale to look for alternatives.
Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati’s factory team has a budget close to one million euros for rider salaries, of which the Spaniard already receives €750,000 a year, with Bulega taking home €200,000.
Bulega has reportedly renewed his contract for 2025 and received a substantial increase in salary on the back of his impressive results this year, with his pay going up to €450,000. That means the second Ducati rider will receive roughly the same amount next year from a total budget of under €1m, which is far lower than what Bautista aspires for.
This has now brought Miller into play, and Motorsport.com understands that Ducati has reached out to him regarding a move to WSBK.
Miller was part of Ducati’s MotoGP effort between 2018-22, as he spent three years with Pramac before stepping up to the factory team in 2021. He scored three victories in his time at Ducati in the premier class during his time, the last of which arrived at the Japanese GP in 2022.
The Australian moved to KTM last year at the end of his stint with Ducati, but is leaving the Austrian brand after Pedro Acosta was promoted to the factory team alongside Brad Binder, while Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini have been signed to the satellite Tech3 squad from 2025.
It initially appeared that the Australian could find a reprieve at Aprilia’s satellite team Trackhouse Racing, which was looking for a new rider to take the place currently occupied by Miguel Oliveira. But with the American outfit now closing in on a deal with Moto2 championship contender Ai Ogura, that route also now appears to be closed.
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miller is now waiting for other moves in the rider market before deciding the next course in his career. Apart from Ducati, he is believed to have at least one more offer from a factory team to join WSBK in 2025.
However, the 29-year-old prefers to pursue his options in the premier class at the moment and has asked for time until the Austrian GP on 16-18 August before finalising his future.
