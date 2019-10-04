Fuji WEC: Rebellion splits Toyotas in first practice
Toyota topped first practice for this weekend's Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship round by just under three tenths of a second ahead of closest LMP1 rival Rebellion.
Sebastien Buemi took the top spot in a 90-minute session that began on a damp but rapidly drying track at the wheel of the #8 TS050 Hybrid.
Toyota was on course to lock out the top two spots for much of the session until Norman Nato set a 1m27.659s in the solo Rebellion R-13-Gibson to split the Japanese cars.
Kamui Kobayashi's best effort of 1m27.790s in the Silverstone-winning #7 Toyota was only enough for third in the end, a little over a tenth slower than Nato.
Toyota's #7 car is carrying the biggest handicap under the new system that is being implemented in LMP1 for the first time this weekend at Fuji, having been slowed by 1.4 seconds a lap compared to the so-called 'reference car', the #6 Ginetta G60-LT-P1.
The #8 Toyota, which finished second in last month's season-opening round, has been slowed by only a second, reflected by the 0.4s gap between the cars in practice.
Ginetta's pair of AER-powered cars propped up the order, with the #5 of Ben Hanley fourth - just over a second off the pace - and the #6 of Charlie Robertson fifth.
Toyota protege Kenta Yamashita put High Class Racing's Oreca 07 on top of the times in LMP2 at his home track with a best time of 1m29.624s.
The SUPER GT points leader was seven tenths ahead of the second-placed Racing Team Nederland Oreca driven by new Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries, while Nicolas Lapierre put the Cool Racing Oreca third, another half a second back.
Both Cool's Alexander Coigny and JOTA Sport's Anthony Davidson returned to action after being forced to skip the Silverstone opener due to injury.
Porsche swept the top two spots in GTE Pro with its new 911 RSR-19s, Gianmaria Bruni in the #91 car setting a 1m38.315s to beat Michael Christensen in the #92 car by 0.104s.
Miguel Molina was best of the rest in the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTEs, four tenths off the pace, followed by the top Aston Martin Vantage GTE of Nicki Thiim.
Jonathan Adam put the TF Sport Aston on top in GTE Am with a 1m39.010s.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'27.373
|2
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'27.659
|0.286
|3
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'27.790
|0.417
|4
|5
| Luca Ghiotto
Ben Hanley
Egor Orudzhev
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'28.449
|1.076
|5
|6
| Charles Robertson
Michael Simpson
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'28.712
|1.339
|6
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'29.624
|2.251
|7
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'30.382
|3.009
|8
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'30.814
|3.441
|9
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'31.025
|3.652
|10
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'31.141
|3.768
|11
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'31.398
|4.025
|12
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'31.805
|4.432
|13
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'32.491
|5.118
|14
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.315
|10.942
|15
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.419
|11.046
|16
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.707
|11.334
|17
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.738
|11.365
|18
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.825
|11.452
|19
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.010
|11.637
|20
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.039
|11.666
|21
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'39.069
|11.696
|22
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.351
|11.978
|23
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Heinemeier Hansson
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.542
|12.169
|24
|88
| Satoshi Hoshino
Adrien de Leener
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.576
|12.203
|25
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.616
|12.243
|26
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.618
|12.245
|27
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.663
|12.290
|28
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.761
|12.388
|29
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.942
|12.569
|30
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'40.678
|13.305
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Fuji
|Sub-event
|FP1
|Drivers
|Sébastien Buemi
|Teams
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
|Author
|Jamie Klein
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 4 Oct
|
22:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 4 Oct
|
02:30
15:30
|
|FP3
|Sat 5 Oct
|
20:20
09:20
|
|Q1
|Sat 5 Oct
|
00:10
13:10
|
|Q2
|Sat 5 Oct
|
00:40
13:40
|
|Race
|Sun 6 Oct
|
22:00
11:00
|
