WEC / Fuji / Practice report

Fuji WEC: Toyota goes 1.4s clear in FP2

shares
comments
Fuji WEC: Toyota goes 1.4s clear in FP2
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 8:02 AM

Toyota concluded the opening day of practice for this weekend's Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship round 1.4 seconds up on the best of the privateer LMP1s.

As was the case in the morning's opening session, the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid led the way in the afternoon's second session, this time in the hands of Kazuki Nakajima.

In what appeared to be a qualifying simulation, Nakajima set an early benchmark of 1m25.623s, some 1.7s up on Sebastien Buemi's session-topping FP1 time.

That effort went unchallenged for the remainder of the 90-minute session, with Rebellion Racing's solo R-13-Gibson again ending up second, this time 1.419s off the pace.

Norman Nato's best effort of 1m27.042s put the #1 car half a second up on the best of the Ginettas, the #5 car driven by SMP Racing-backed Egor Orudzhev.

The #6 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 of Charlie Robertson was fourth-fastest ahead of the Silverstone-winning #7 Toyota, which was the slowest of the five LMP1 cars.

Mike Conway's best time of 1m28.171s put him 2.5s off the pace set by Nakajima and a tenth behind the second Ginetta.

JOTA Sport led the way in LMP2 courtesy of a 1m29.633s effort from Anthony Davidson at the wheel of the Goodyear-liveried #38 Oreca 07.

Toyota protege Kenta Yamashita put the High Class Racing Oreca second on a 1m30.163s, slower than the SUPER GT points leader managed in FP1, while best of the Michelin-shod cars was the United Autosports Oreca in third, driven by Phil Hanson.

Porsche maintained a narrow edge over the opposition in GTE Pro, with Michael Christensen topping the times with a 1m38.214s in the #92 911-RSR - enough to shade James Calado's effort in the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs by 0.038s.

The #91 Porsche of Richard Lietz was third-fastest, followed by the best of the Aston Martin Vantage GTEs in fourth.

In GTE Am, TF Sport again topped the class timesheets, with Charlie Eastwood setting the British squad's best time of 1m38.719s - faster than the two slowest Pro cars.

Session results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'25.623  
2 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'27.042 1.419
3 5 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'27.602 1.979
4 6 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'28.062 2.439
5 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'28.171 2.548
6 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'29.633 4.010
7 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.163 4.540
8 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.205 4.582
9 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.346 4.723
10 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.462 4.839
11 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 1'30.833 5.210
12 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.118 5.495
13 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 1'31.836 6.213
14 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'38.214 12.591
15 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.252 12.629
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'38.315 12.692
17 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'38.451 12.828
18 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'38.719 13.096
19 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'38.728 13.105
20 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.909 13.286
21 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'38.916 13.293
22 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'38.949 13.326
23 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'38.953 13.330
24 88 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Belgium Adrien de Leener
Austria Thomas Preining 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.051 13.428
25 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.071 13.448
26 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.127 13.504
27 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.337 13.714
28 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.405 13.782
29 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.676 14.053
30 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'40.512 14.889
View full results
Fuji WEC: Rebellion splits Toyotas in first practice

Fuji WEC: Rebellion splits Toyotas in first practice
