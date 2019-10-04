Fuji WEC: Toyota goes 1.4s clear in FP2

As was the case in the morning's opening session, the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid led the way in the afternoon's second session, this time in the hands of Kazuki Nakajima.

In what appeared to be a qualifying simulation, Nakajima set an early benchmark of 1m25.623s, some 1.7s up on Sebastien Buemi's session-topping FP1 time.

That effort went unchallenged for the remainder of the 90-minute session, with Rebellion Racing's solo R-13-Gibson again ending up second, this time 1.419s off the pace.

Norman Nato's best effort of 1m27.042s put the #1 car half a second up on the best of the Ginettas, the #5 car driven by SMP Racing-backed Egor Orudzhev.

The #6 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 of Charlie Robertson was fourth-fastest ahead of the Silverstone-winning #7 Toyota, which was the slowest of the five LMP1 cars.

Mike Conway's best time of 1m28.171s put him 2.5s off the pace set by Nakajima and a tenth behind the second Ginetta.

JOTA Sport led the way in LMP2 courtesy of a 1m29.633s effort from Anthony Davidson at the wheel of the Goodyear-liveried #38 Oreca 07.

Toyota protege Kenta Yamashita put the High Class Racing Oreca second on a 1m30.163s, slower than the SUPER GT points leader managed in FP1, while best of the Michelin-shod cars was the United Autosports Oreca in third, driven by Phil Hanson.

Porsche maintained a narrow edge over the opposition in GTE Pro, with Michael Christensen topping the times with a 1m38.214s in the #92 911-RSR - enough to shade James Calado's effort in the best of the Ferrari 488 GTEs by 0.038s.

The #91 Porsche of Richard Lietz was third-fastest, followed by the best of the Aston Martin Vantage GTEs in fourth.

In GTE Am, TF Sport again topped the class timesheets, with Charlie Eastwood setting the British squad's best time of 1m38.719s - faster than the two slowest Pro cars.

