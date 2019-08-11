Top events
W Series / Brands Hatch / Race report

Brands Hatch W Series: Powell wins finale, Chadwick champion

Brands Hatch W Series: Powell wins finale, Chadwick champion
By:
Aug 11, 2019, 2:45 PM

Jamie Chadwick sealed the inaugural W Series title by securing fourth place in the Brands Hatch season finale, which was won by Alice Powell.

Chadwick led the early stages of the race from pole, ahead of Powell and Assen winner Emma Kimilainen, as Esmee Hawkey stalled from third on the grid.

Beitske Visser, who trailed Chadwick by 13 points ahead of the race, had started fifth, and though she managed to overtake Fabienne Wohlwend in the opening laps, she started to slip away from the leading trio of Chadwick, Powell and Kimilainen.

Read Also:

Powell put the pressure on Chadwick as the race approached half-distance, with the Williams Formula 1 development driver forced to defend over a series of laps.

That allowed Kimilainen to close the gap also, with both Powell and Kimilainen ultimately overtaking Chadwick at once through Paddock Hill Bend and up into Druids.

Powell and Kimilainen then began to extend a lead of almost nine seconds ahead of Chadwick, as Visser began to inch closer to her title rival in the fight for third.

Miki Koyama, who had already taken a penalty for being out of position on the grid, suffered a spin at the entry to Sheene Curve, prompting a safety car and closing up the pack.

That allowed Visser to overtake Chadwick for the final podium position - again at Sheene Curve - upon the restart, but fourth was still enough for Chadwick to claim the title and the $500,000 top prize along with it by 10 points.

Up front, Powell held on for her first win of the season by half a second from Kimilainen, elevating herself to third in the standings. 

Wohlwend finished fifth just behind Chadwick and ahead of ex-GP3 racer Vicky Piria, who made up four places from 10th on the grid.

Jessica Hawkins ended the final race of the year in seventh place, with Marta Garcia in eighth after overtaking Sabre Cook at Graham Hill Bend on the restart.

Sarah Moore completed the top 10, while Hawkey ended up down in 16th after having to serve a jump-start penalty.

The top 12 drivers in the final standings are guaranteed places on the 2020 W Series grid, while the remainder will have to re-apply for a spot in the series next year.

Caitlin Wood and Gosia Rdest, who held 11th and 12th places heading into the race, were both jumped by Cook and Hawkins, while Hawkey also missed the cut along with Naomi Schiff, Vivien Keszthelyi, Shea Holbrook, Sarah Bovy and Megan Gilkes.

Race results:

Cla # Drivers Laps Time
1 27 United Kingdom Alice Powell 21  
2 7 Finland Emma Kimilainen 21 0.511
3 95 Netherlands Beitske Visser 21 5.784
4 55 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 21 9.321
5 5 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 21 9.732
6 11 Italy Vicky Piria 21 10.730
7 21 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 21 11.060
8 19 Spain Marta Garcia 21 11.613
9 37 United States Sabre Cook 21 12.179
10 26 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 21 13.420
11 20 Australia Caitlin Wood 21 13.881
12 31 South Africa Tasmin Pepper 21 14.221
13 3 Poland Gosia Rdest 21 14.735
14 77 Hungary Vivien Keszthelyi 21 18.656
15 99 South Africa Naomi Schiff 21 20.585
16 2 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey 21 20.755
17 67 United States Shea Holbrook 21 20.839
18 49 Canada Megan Gilkes 21 21.681
19 58 Belgium Sarah Bovy 21 22.061
20 85 Japan Miki Koyama 19 2 L
View full results
