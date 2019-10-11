Supercars
Bathurst / Qualifying report

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin fastest as rain shakes up qualifying

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin fastest as rain shakes up qualifying
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 5:59 AM

Scott McLaughlin topped a wild rain-affected qualifying session at Mount Panorama.

McLaughlin and Chaz Mostert traded blows throughout the wet session, the Mustang aces leading the way as times tumbled from the 2m33s to sub-2m30s.

With 10 minutes to go their battle went up a notch, McLaughlin pulling clear with a 2m28.187s. 

He then looked to put provisional pole to bed with a 2m27.647s, only for Mostert to set two purple sectors as he looked to run down the Shell Ford.

But the Tickford driver fell short in the final sector, ending up four-tenths down on the runway points leader.

“I was so nervous before that qualifying session because we had such a good car and this is probably going to be the only wet session that we have,” said McLaughlin.

“I’m really proud. We’ve been struggling with our wet car, but we had an awesome car from the start. That was hands down the best wet car I’ve ever had.

“I wanted to be at the end of the Shootout when the track’s a little bit colder and faster so I was pushing to get into those first five spots, but obviously Sunday’s the one to worry about.”

Mostert added: “The second set [of tyres] we put on didn’t come in until very, very late. It is what it is. At least we’re in the 10.

“Everyone in pitlane can give themselves a pat on the back. I had about 10 or a dozen moments out there were I thought ‘that was close’, no doubt everyone was feeling that.”

Behind the top two it was a wild scramble for the Shootout spots, Shane van Gisbergen grabbing third with his final run.

Will Davison was next, followed by Brad Jones Racing pair Tim Slade and Nick Percat.

Jamie Whincup spent the majority of the session outside the Top 10, jumping from 16th to seventh right at the flag to ensure he'll be in tomorrow's Shootout.

It was a similar story for Cam Waters, who didn't even get on track until there was just six minutes left thanks to an engine sensor issue.

He wasted little time getting down to speed, though, banking an against-the-odds Shootout spot with eighth.

Mark Winterbottom was ninth, Anton De Pasquale grabbing the final Shootout spot – and the only one for Erebus – with 10th.

Rick Kelly will start the Bathurst 1000 from 11th, the Nissan driver getting bumped out of the Shootout by De Pasquale's late lap.

Richie Stanaway, known for his wet weather ability, had looked to be on for a shock Shootout berth, only to slip down to 12th in the closing stages.

Others to miss the single-lap dash include McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard, who will start the race from 16th, as well as David Reynolds who was a lowly 22nd.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 2'27.6476  
2 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 2'28.0483 0.4007
3 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'29.1879 1.5403
4 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 2'29.2431 1.5955
5 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 2'29.3889 1.7413
6 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'29.4619 1.8143
7 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'29.6973 2.0497
8 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 2'29.7038 2.0562
9 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'29.8025 2.1549
10 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'29.8288 2.1812
11 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 2'29.8573 2.2097
12 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'29.9047 2.2571
13 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 2'30.1249 2.4773
14 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'30.1690 2.5214
15 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'30.2670 2.6194
16 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 2'30.2983 2.6507
17 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 2'30.5723 2.9247
18 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'30.6557 3.0081
19 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'30.7457 3.0981
20 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 2'30.7642 3.1166
21 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 2'30.9051 3.2575
22 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'31.1510 3.5034
23 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'31.2474 3.5998
24 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'31.5757 3.9281
25 United States Alexander Rossi
Canada James Hinchcliffe 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'31.6046 3.9570
26 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 2'33.8786 6.2310
