Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Tickford one-two in final practice

Bathurst 1000: Tickford one-two in final practice
By:

Cam Waters edged Tickford teammate Lee Holdsworth in the final full practice session ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

There was little in the way of movement at the top of the times for much of the hour-long session, as teams focussed on race set-ups and driver changes.

That meant Shane van Gisbergen early 2m04.628s set the pace until the final five minutes, when the Top 10 Shootout simulations started.

It was at point provisional polesitter Holdsworth vaulted to P1 with a 2m04.464s.

However his stint at the top was short-lived, Waters getting the best of the quali sims with a 2m04.349s.

"There was a couple little moments, but it's just the conditions," said Waters.

"There's so much wind around it changes the car corner to corner. I think we're pretty happy and comfortable with the car. We can do the time, which is nice. We've got a bit of a vibration, I think it's in that brake package. We're just trying to work out what that is. The boys will sort it out, and obviously it's not slowing us down that much.

Read Also:

Chaz Mostert ended up best of the Holdens in third courtesy of a 2m04.549s on his final run, while van Gisbergen's effort was good enough to hang on to fourth.

Penske pair Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard were fifth and sixth, followed by Nick Percat in his BJR Holden.

Jamie Whincup, meanwhile was left down in eighth after making a meal of his qualifying simulation, running wide at the last corner after going purple in the first and second sectors.

"We got through our programme," said Whincup. "We did a lot of work on the race car to make it nice over a distance.

"I put some tyres on to do a Shootout simulation, but that didn't go to plan. I locked the rears and almost ran off at the last corner. But the car felt like it had grip."

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Will Davison 		2'04.349    
2 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Michael Caruso 		2'04.464 0.114 0.114
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Warren Luff 		2'04.549 0.199 0.084
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		2'04.628 0.279 0.079
5 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Australia Tim Slade 		2'04.662 0.312 0.033
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		2'04.690 0.341 0.028
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Thomas Randle 		2'05.036 0.687 0.345
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		2'05.275 0.926 0.239
9 44 Australia James Courtney
Broc Feeney		 2'05.341 0.992 0.066
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Brodie Kostecki		 2'05.551 1.201 0.209
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Dylan O'Keeffe		 2'05.554 1.205 0.003
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jordan Boys		 2'05.874 1.524 0.319
13 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Will Brown 		2'05.931 1.581 0.057
14 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia James Moffat 		2'06.156 1.806 0.224
15 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia David Russell 		2'06.202 1.853 0.046
16 19 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Jonathon Webb 		2'06.435 2.086 0.232
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Kurt Kostecki 		2'06.626 2.277 0.191
18 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Zane Goddard 		2'06.847 2.498 0.220
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Jack Perkins 		2'06.914 2.565 0.067
20 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		2'06.962 2.612 0.047
21 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Dean Fiore 		2'06.978 2.629 0.016
22 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Tim Blanchard 		2'07.374 3.024 0.395
23 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia James Golding 		2'07.502 3.153 0.128
24 40 Tyler Everingham
Jayden Ojeda		 2'08.001 3.651 0.498
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Australia Steven Owen 		2'08.122 3.773 0.121
View full results
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

