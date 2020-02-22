Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying 2 in
16 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Adelaide / Race report

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

shares
comments
Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 7:49 AM

Jamie Whincup beat Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen to victory in the opening leg of the Adelaide 500.

Fresh from putting his retirement on hold, Whincup was in vintage form on the streets of the South Australian capital.

He comfortably led a one-three for the factory Holden squad in what's been a tough week for the famous brand, Ford hero Scott McLaughlin splitting the two works Commodores with a well-crafted second place.

It's effectively back-to-back wins for Whincup, who won the final race of 2019 at Newcastle last November.

The pole-sitter led through the first stint, although he did spend the opening half a dozen laps under pressure from David Reynolds.

As the stint wore on Whincup took control, the gap blowing out to around five seconds before Reynolds made his first stop on Lap 23.

Whincup followed suit three laps later, however he didn't return in the race lead. That went to Scott McLaughlin, who, after running in seventh for the first seven laps, opted for a very early stop and a lot of clean-air running.

The reigning champion ran a long middle stint, his second stop not until Lap 42. Whincup, who needed to take on less fuel, waited another five laps, predictably taking back over the lead.

The first stint undercut was still good enough to leave McLaughlin sitting second, although that position swiftly came under threat from Shane van Gisbergen.

The factory Holden driver had jumped Will Davison during the first round of stops to move into fourth, then ding likewise to Reynolds during the second round of stops.

With some help from an out-of-sync Scott Pye, van Gisbergen was then able to close right up on the back of the #17 Penske Ford with around 20 laps to go.

But while van Gisbergen could shadow McLaughlin, there was no way through. McLaughlin managed to split the two factory Holdens at the finish, as Whincup cruised to a 5s win.

"I had a rocket today, the car was excellent," Whincup said.

"These [DJR Team Penske] boys are fast, but obviously we had track position, we were up the road a little bit.

"I've got to dedicate this one to Holden, it's been a bloody tough week for everyone involved and it's great to get a win.

"We got smoked by the other brand here last year, so it's nice to bounce back."

Reynolds slipped backed to fourth by the finish, followed by Davison, Waters and Mostert. The two Tickford Mustangs and the ex-Tickford-turned-Holden driver were inseparable for much of the race, including some panel-rubbing around the stops.

Mark Winterbottom finished eighth, as Rick Kelly scored a well-deserved ninth on Kelly Racing's debut as a Ford squad.

Fabian Coulthard was 10th ahead of Lee Holdsworth and Andre Heimgartner, leaving Jack Le Brocq as the only Mustang outside of the top 12, the Tickford debutant finishing 16th.

Meanwhile it was a tough introduction to the category for the new Team Sydney squad, Chris Pither the best-placed of the two cars in 19th.

The lead car only made it to the 18th lap, James Courtney slapping the Turn 8 wall right after making his first stop.

Nick Percat's season got off to the worst possible start, his Brad Jones Racing Commodore suffering a steering rack failure on the warm-up lap. He tried to take the start anyway, but took refuge down an escape road after a handful of corners.

He did get going again 10-odd laps later, but lost another three laps on his way to being classified 22nd.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup -    
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 5.237 5.238 5.238
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 6.922 6.923 1.685
4 9 Australia David Reynolds 13.338 13.338 6.416
5 23 Australia Will Davison 15.263 15.263 1.925
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters 16.893 16.893 1.630
7 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 20.560 20.561 3.667
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 27.334 27.334 6.774
9 15 Australia Rick Kelly 32.278 32.279 4.944
10 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 32.978 32.978 0.700
View full results
Next article
Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap

Previous article

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying 2 Starts in
16 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
12:25
15:55
Practice 2
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
10:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
14:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
08:25
11:55
Shootout
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
09:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
12:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
08:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
08:55
12:25
Race 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
11:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021

2
Formula 1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020

3
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

4
Formula 1

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

5
WEC

Toyota rules out LMDh after Aston Martin withdrawal

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap
VASC

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap

Adelaide 500: Whincup edges smoking Reynolds to pole
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup edges smoking Reynolds to pole

Supercars could drop Thursday session in Adelaide
VASC

Supercars could drop Thursday session in Adelaide

Adelaide 500: Mostert finishes Friday fastest
VASC

Adelaide 500: Mostert finishes Friday fastest

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.