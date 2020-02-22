Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying 2 in
15 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

shares
comments
Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 9:26 AM

Supercars rookie Jack Smith has been ordered to complete 'public interest' work and slapped with a $2000 suspended fine for missing the pre-season photo in Adelaide.

The Brad Jones Racing youngster was the only of the 25 drivers not present for yesterday's obligatory pre-season photo on the front straight at the Adelaide circuit.

Having failed to offer officials a "reasonable excuse" for his absence, Smith has been hit with an order to complete five hours of "work of public interest".

An hour of the community service will be spent in race control during a Super2 session, while Supercars media manager Paul Glover will be responsible for deciding the balance.

Smith has also been hit with a $2000 fine, all of which us suspended until December 31 this year.

"The deputy race director conducted an investigation following a report from the Supercars media manager that the driver of car# 4, Jack Smith, failed to attend the driver photo session on Friday 21 February 2020, in breach of Rule E8.1.3, the event supplementary regulations and the promotional schedule," read the stewards report.

"The driver having admitted to the breach and acknowledging that there was no reasonable excuse for his non-attendance, the stewards imposed a penalty on Jack Smith of a fine in the sum of $2,000, all of which is suspended until 31 December 2020, and an obligation to perform five hours of work of public interest prior to 30 June 2020.

"Such work will include one hour in race control during a Dunlop Super2 session and the balance to be at the direction and supervision of the Supercars Media Manager."

Smith ran afoul of race officials during today's opener in Adelaide too, copping a drive-through penalty for ignoring blue flags.

He's come under fire as a back marker before, a number of drivers criticising him for taking too long to move over while racing as a wildcard in Tasmania last year

Next article
Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Previous article

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Next article

Whincup explains retirement delay

Whincup explains retirement delay
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jack Smith
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying 2 Starts in
15 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
06:25
15:55
Practice 2
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
04:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
08:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
02:25
11:55
Shootout
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
03:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
06:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
02:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
02:55
12:25
Race 2
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
05:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

26m
2
Formula 1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020

3
MotoGP

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021

4
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

5
Formula 1

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Whincup explains retirement delay
VASC

Whincup explains retirement delay

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot
VASC

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap
VASC

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap

Adelaide 500: Whincup edges smoking Reynolds to pole
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup edges smoking Reynolds to pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.