Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying 1 in
16 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup to continue Supercars career

shares
comments
Whincup to continue Supercars career
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 8:14 AM

Jamie Whincup will race on in Supercars until at least the end of the 2021 season, it will be confirmed tomorrow.

The seven-time series champion has been cagey about his future in recent months, admitting last year that the 2020 season could be his last.

However he's now set to stay on as a full-timer for at least another season, confirmation of 2021 drive with Triple Eight Race Engineering set to come early tomorrow morning Adelaide time.

What car he'll be racing is, however, unclear, as both T8 and Supercars itself assess the implications of GM's decision to axe the Holden brand.

The 2021 season will be Whincup's 17th as a primary driver in the main game, his remarkable record including a category-best seven titles.

In all that time he's only twice finished outside the top three in the standings, with 27th as a rookie in 2003, and fifth in 2015.

Whincup has been ramping up his non-driving commitments in recent years, running a successful car wash and cafe business on the Gold Coast, joining the Supercars Commission and taking a 15 per cent ownership stake in the Triple Eight squad.

He explained last year that all of that forms part of his retirement plan, Whincup acutely aware of the toll on mental health a major career change can take.

Next article
Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Previous article

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying 1 Starts in
16 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 19 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
21:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
19:35
14:05
Practice 3
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
23:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
17:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:00
12:30
Race 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
17:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

45m
2
Formula 1

Using Mercedes DAS like “running in flip-flops” – Vettel

3
Formula 1

Explained: Mercedes’ DAS system and fears over what follows

4
IndyCar

Chilton: “Life is to be enjoyed, and I don’t enjoy oval racing”

5
Formula 1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Whincup to continue Supercars career
VASC

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
VASC

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen tops second practice
VASC

Adelaide 500: Van Gisbergen tops second practice

Full Adelaide 500 weekend schedule
VASC

Full Adelaide 500 weekend schedule

Soldiers to work on Erebus Supercars
VASC

Soldiers to work on Erebus Supercars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.