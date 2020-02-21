Whincup to continue Supercars career

The seven-time series champion has been cagey about his future in recent months, admitting last year that the 2020 season could be his last.

However he's now set to stay on as a full-timer for at least another season, confirmation of 2021 drive with Triple Eight Race Engineering set to come early tomorrow morning Adelaide time.

What car he'll be racing is, however, unclear, as both T8 and Supercars itself assess the implications of GM's decision to axe the Holden brand.

The 2021 season will be Whincup's 17th as a primary driver in the main game, his remarkable record including a category-best seven titles.

In all that time he's only twice finished outside the top three in the standings, with 27th as a rookie in 2003, and fifth in 2015.

Whincup has been ramping up his non-driving commitments in recent years, running a successful car wash and cafe business on the Gold Coast, joining the Supercars Commission and taking a 15 per cent ownership stake in the Triple Eight squad.

He explained last year that all of that forms part of his retirement plan, Whincup acutely aware of the toll on mental health a major career change can take.