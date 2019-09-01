Winton TCR: Sunday clean sweep for Brown

Brown got a free swing at the start of the race when fellow front-row starter Jason Bright (VW Alliance) was left stranded by a clutch issue.

There was a brief challenge from Aaron Cameron, but by the end of the first lap Brown had managed to slightly gap the MPC VW.

That was close as anyone got, Brown repeating his race two trick of bolting into the distance.

He was a comfortable 10.7s clear of the field as he crossed the line for a sixth win of the season.

"It feels awesome," said Brown. "The car is on rails, it feels like a Formula 3 car out there. What a weekend. I nearly had a perfect run, apart from race one."

Cameron came home second ahead of Audi-shod MPC teammate Russell Ingall.

Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) was fourth, followed by Wall Honda pair Tony D'Alberto and John Martin, and Kelly Racing Holden driver Andre Heimgartner.

Title contender Dylan O'Keeffe did his best to make up for his race two disaster, a late charge netting him eighth place.

The ASM Alfa driver will head into the final two rounds of the 2019 season facing a 116-point deficit to Brown.

Liam McAdam had looked to be on for a sensational debut result, MPC's new recruit running fifth in the early stages.

But a Lap 6 spin coming onto the main straight put paid to that, McAdam dropping back to 15th.

He wasn't the only driver to make a costly mistake; Jordan Cox also had a stint in fifth place, only to spin his GRM Alfa at Turn 1.

With a radiator full of grass his car then overheated, forcing him out of the race.

Race results: