Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
07 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
16 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
13 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
05 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Race report

Winton TCR: Sunday clean sweep for Brown

shares
comments
Winton TCR: Sunday clean sweep for Brown
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 5:00 AM

Will Brown made it a Sunday clean sweep at Winton, with another dominant win to round out the fifth TCR Australia round.

Brown got a free swing at the start of the race when fellow front-row starter Jason Bright (VW Alliance) was left stranded by a clutch issue.

There was a brief challenge from Aaron Cameron, but by the end of the first lap Brown had managed to slightly gap the MPC VW.

That was close as anyone got, Brown repeating his race two trick of bolting into the distance.

He was a comfortable 10.7s clear of the field as he crossed the line for a sixth win of the season.

"It feels awesome," said Brown. "The car is on rails, it feels like a Formula 3 car out there. What a weekend. I nearly had a perfect run, apart from race one."

Cameron came home second ahead of Audi-shod MPC teammate Russell Ingall.

Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) was fourth, followed by Wall Honda pair Tony D'Alberto and John Martin, and Kelly Racing Holden driver Andre Heimgartner.

Title contender Dylan O'Keeffe did his best to make up for his race two disaster, a late charge netting him eighth place.

The ASM Alfa driver will head into the final two rounds of the 2019 season facing a 116-point deficit to Brown. 

Liam McAdam had looked to be on for a sensational debut result, MPC's new recruit running fifth in the early stages.

But a Lap 6 spin coming onto the main straight put paid to that, McAdam dropping back to 15th.

He wasn't the only driver to make a costly mistake; Jordan Cox also had a stint in fifth place, only to spin his GRM Alfa at Turn 1.

With a radiator full of grass his car then overheated, forcing him out of the race.

Race results:

Pos Driver Team Car Time
1  William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         25:36.7520
2  Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  25:47.4925
3  Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            25:48.6514
4  Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         25:58.2586
5  Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   26:01.4372
6  John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   26:04.0364
7  Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         26:07.2214
8  Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 26:07.9824
9  Leanne Tander (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            26:10.3471
10 Hamish Ribarits (Vic)   Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         26:12.3552
11 Tim Brook (NSW)         Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   26:13.9717
12 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce / Alliance Autosport Volkswagon Golf GTI  26:16.6144
13 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    26:19.3618
14 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Alliance Autosport             Volkswagon Golf GTI  26:24.0932
15 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            26:37.9190
DNF Molly Taylor (NSW)      Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       22:10.2359
DNF Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Subaru WRX STi       16:12.8926
DNF Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta  4:44.0271
Next article
Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race

Previous article

Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Will Brown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
FIA F2

Correa listed as stable after surgery for crash injuries

2
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

3
FIA F2

Hamilton leads tributes to "hero" Hubert

Latest news

Winton TCR: Sunday clean sweep for Brown
TCRA

Winton TCR: Sunday clean sweep for Brown

Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race
TCRA

Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race

D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener
TCRA

D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener

Winton TCR: Bright wins as early leaders clash
TCRA

Winton TCR: Bright wins as early leaders clash

Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole
TCRA

Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.