All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Supercars Bathurst 500
Practice report

Bathurst 500: Brown sets pace for Triple Eight in Friday Supercars practice

Both Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro drivers have fired the opening salvos by topping the first two practice sessions for this weekend’s Bathurst 500.

Phil Branagan
Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Edge Photographics

After Broc Feeney led the times in morning practice, team-mate Will Brown did likewise in the second session, which was reduced to a single-lap dash by changeable weather conditions and a red flag.

In the morning dry session, Feeney led a GM 1-5 with only one Ford, Richie Stanaway’s, cracking the top seven places, in spite of the New Zealander crashing after just six flying laps.

In the second session, seven of the top nine cars wore Chevy badges, the best of the Mustangs being Matt Payne (Grove Racing) in fourth spot, two places ahead of Tickford’s Cam Waters.

While not conclusive in the conditions, the Camaro dominance on the opening day of the season comes in spite of an off-season that featured the most extensive parity testing program ever undertaken in Supercars, in a bid to equalise the performance of both cars in the series.

It also happened in front of no less than Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, who is visiting Australia from Detroit to take in the opening round.

Matthew Payne, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

Matthew Payne, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Defending teams champion Erebus Motorsport had a mixed day, with Jack Le Brocq’s car not even making a single lap in the first session before suffering an engine failure. In the second session, team-mate Todd Hazelwood was second fastest ahead of Feeney and Payne.

After the mixed conditions, the better news for all the drivers is that the weather forecast for the rest of the weekend is fine with temperature expected to in the mid-to-high-20s celsius.

The cars will race over two 250km races, starting on Saturday at 4:10pm, Australian Eastern Daylight Saving time. 

FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 87 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

2'07.5507

   175.356
2 Australia T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 13

+0.4840

2'08.0347

 0.4840 174.693
3
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

+0.5937

2'08.1444

 0.1097 174.543
4
M. Payne Grove Racing
 19 Ford Mustang GT 9

+0.7263

2'08.2770

 0.1326 174.363
5 Australia N. Percat Matt Stone Racing 10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

+0.8021

2'08.3528

 0.0758 174.260
6 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 15

+0.8143

2'08.3650

 0.0122 174.243
7 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing 96 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 19

+0.8428

2'08.3935

 0.0285 174.205
8 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 19

+0.9681

2'08.5188

 0.1253 174.035
9
C. Hill Matt Stone Racing
 4 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 9

+0.9756

2'08.5263

 0.0075 174.025
10 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 17

+1.0084

2'08.5591

 0.0328 173.980
11
R. Wood Walkinshaw Andretti United
 2 Ford Mustang GT 14

+1.0820

2'08.6327

 0.0736 173.881
12 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 20 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 7

+1.2680

2'08.8187

 0.1860 173.630
13 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 13

+1.3086

2'08.8593

 0.0406 173.575
14 Australia B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing 14 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

+1.3984

2'08.9491

 0.0898 173.454
15 Australia J. Courtney Blanchard Racing Team 7 Ford Mustang GT 6

+1.4526

2'09.0033

 0.0542 173.381
16 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 19

+1.4907

2'09.0414

 0.0381 173.330
17 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Racing 23 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 15

+1.5049

2'09.0556

 0.0142 173.311
18 New Zealand R. Stanaway Grove Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 17

+1.5540

2'09.1047

 0.0491 173.245
19 Australia J. Evans Brad Jones Racing 12 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 20

+1.6582

2'09.2089

 0.1042 173.105
20
A. Love Blanchard Racing Team
 3 Ford Mustang GT 12

+1.7084

2'09.2591

 0.0502 173.038
21 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 13

+1.7575

2'09.3082

 0.0491 172.972
22 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 19

+2.0763

2'09.6270

 0.3188 172.547
23 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Racing 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 19

+4.1763

2'11.7270

 2.1000 169.796
24 Australia M. Winterbottom Team 18 100 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 9

+5.7386

2'13.2893

 1.5623 167.806
View full results  

FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 18

2'07.955

   174.802
2 Australia N. Percat Matt Stone Racing 10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 18

+0.259

2'08.214

 0.259 174.448
3 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 87 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 15

+0.615

2'08.570

 0.356 173.965
4 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 18

+0.937

2'08.892

 0.322 173.531
5
C. Hill Matt Stone Racing
 4 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 16

+1.008

2'08.963

 0.071 173.435
6 New Zealand R. Stanaway Grove Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 6

+1.046

2'09.001

 0.038 173.384
7 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 20 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 16

+1.059

2'09.014

 0.013 173.367
8
M. Payne Grove Racing
 19 Ford Mustang GT 18

+1.083

2'09.038

 0.024 173.334
9 Australia T. Hazelwood Erebus Motorsport Penrite 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 15

+1.121

2'09.076

 0.038 173.283
10 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 16

+1.142

2'09.097

 0.021 173.255
11 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Racing 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 16

+1.174

2'09.129

 0.032 173.212
12 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 15

+1.434

2'09.389

 0.260 172.864
13 Australia M. Winterbottom Team 18 100 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 15

+1.503

2'09.458

 0.069 172.772
14 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 16

+1.528

2'09.483

 0.025 172.739
15 Australia J. Evans Brad Jones Racing 12 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 19

+1.550

2'09.505

 0.022 172.709
16 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing 96 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 17

+1.566

2'09.521

 0.016 172.688
17 Australia B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing 14 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 21

+1.721

2'09.676

 0.155 172.482
18 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 16

+1.745

2'09.700

 0.024 172.450
19 Australia J. Courtney Blanchard Racing Team 7 Ford Mustang GT 16

+1.837

2'09.792

 0.092 172.328
20
A. Love Blanchard Racing Team
 3 Ford Mustang GT 17

+1.849

2'09.804

 0.012 172.312
21
R. Wood Walkinshaw Andretti United
 2 Ford Mustang GT 16

+1.986

2'09.941

 0.137 172.130
22 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Racing 23 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 15

+2.027

2'09.982

 0.041 172.076
23 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 16

+2.218

2'10.173

 0.191 171.823
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Phil Branagan
Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy

Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy

Supercars

Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy Erebus management breaks silence amid Kostecki controversy

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW Bathurst 12 Hour: Sheldon van der Linde secures pole for BMW

More from
Will Brown
Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Supercars
Bathurst

Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash

Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Supercars

Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection

Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection

Supercars

Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection

Triple Eight Race Engineering
More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Triple Eight signs Pye as enduro driver for 2024-25

Triple Eight signs Pye as enduro driver for 2024-25

Supercars

Triple Eight signs Pye as enduro driver for 2024-25 Triple Eight signs Pye as enduro driver for 2024-25

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

Supercars
Bathurst

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here" Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global