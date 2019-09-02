Top events
TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia evaluation test attracts 22 drivers

TCR Australia evaluation test attracts 22 drivers
By:
Sep 2, 2019, 11:16 PM

Twenty two drivers turned out for TCR Australia's evaluation test at Winton yesterday.

Looking to woo new talent, the new-for-2019 category threw open its doors to a wide range of drivers from other categories.

HMO Customer Racing (Hyundai), Melbourne Performance Centre (Audi), Matt Stone Racing (Volkswagen), Wall Racing (Honda), and Alfa Romeo squads Ash Seward Motorsport and Garry Rogers Motorsport all ran cars at the test.

The 22-strong list of drivers included frontrunners from Formula Ford, Super3 and the Toyota 86 Racing Series, as well as a number of drivers from across the Tasman that are looking to run in the TCR New Zealand series.

Among the testers was American Matt Powers, Callum Hedge (Formula Ford), Josh Fyfe (Super3), Luke King (Toyota 86) and Michael Clemente (Excels).

“It was a great day for the category and a really good way for our teams to look at new drivers that are interested in TCR,” said category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

“There were 22 drivers on the day and quite a few media present too, so it shows that there is some positive intent for the class for next year and beyond.

“We had a good mix of young and experienced guys and girls drive the cars. I’m looking forward to seeing who lands with what teams in the future.”

 

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

