Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
09 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
17 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
15 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
06 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Winton / Race report

Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race

shares
comments
Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 3:58 AM

Will Brown dominated the second TCR Australia race at Winton.

The HMO Hyundai driver spent the first lap of the race shadowing polesitter Jason Bright, before charging past the Alliance VW at Turn 3 on Lap 2.

He then pulled around 2s clear of the field on that second lap alone, his advantage blowing out to a whopping 7.9s by the finish.

"The car was was awesome," he said.

"[I was] trying to get another one of those wins, we had a tough run in Ipswich so it's nice to give the boys a win. They gave me a great car."

The icing on the cake for Brown was that his chief title rival Dylan O'Keeffe had a shocker.

Read Also:

The ASM Alfa driver had been running a distant fifth before a front-left puncture fired him off the road at Turn 4.

He was able to limp back to the pits and get going again, but finished a lowly 15th.

Bright finished second, weathering an early storm from Nathan Morcom before slowly pulling away from the second HMO Hyundai.

Morcom, meanwhile, did his best to hold off Aaron Cameron for third. However he couldn't quite hold on, the MPC VW driver sneaking by on the penultimate lap to grab the final spot on the podium.

Ingall finished fifth, despite giving himself some work to do in the second half of the race after running wide at Turn 1.

That meant needing to overhaul Wall Honda pair John Martin and Tony D'Alberto and Kelly Racing Holden driver Andre Heimgartner.

Pos Num Driver Team Car Laps Time
1   30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing           Hyundai i30N         18 25:50.2668
2    8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce / Alliance Autospor Volkswagon Golf GTI  18 25:58.1719
3    2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre  Volkswagen Golf GTI  18 25:59.5628
4   11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing           Hyundai i30N         18 26:00.6802
5  100 Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre  Audi RS 3            18 26:04.9023
6  777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                  Holden Astra         18 26:08.9813
7   50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                   Honda Civic Type R   18 26:11.2937
8   24 John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                   Honda Civic Type R   18 26:11.6306
9    7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 18 26:12.6696
10  97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre  Audi RS 3            18 26:13.1046
11   3 Leanne Tander (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre  Audi RS 3            18 26:15.0472
12  34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport       Renault Megane RS    18 26:16.5456
13  62 Hamish Ribarits (Vic)   Kelly Racing                  Holden Astra         18 26:22.2317
14  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Alliance Autosport            Volkswagon Golf GTI  18 26:35.6693
15   9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport      Alfa Romeo Giulietta 17 27:11.3360
16  38 Tim Brook (NSW)         Wall Racing                   Honda Civic Type R   17 27:20.1969
DNF   6 Molly Taylor (NSW)      Kelly Racing                  Subaru WRX STi       15 22:20.1016
DNF  37 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                  Subaru WRX STi       12 17:38.6746
DNF  33 Chris Pither (NZ)       Garry Rogers Motorsport       Renault Megane RS    11 16:11.6464
Next article
D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener

Previous article

D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Event Winton
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

2
FIA F2

Correa listed as stable after surgery for crash injuries

2h
3
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe staying with Arrow McLaren SP for 2020

2h

Latest news

Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race
TCRA

Winton TCR: Brown dominates second race

D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener
TCRA

D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener

Winton TCR: Bright wins as early leaders clash
TCRA

Winton TCR: Bright wins as early leaders clash

Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole
TCRA

Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole

Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes
TCRA

Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.