Brown takes blame for "balls-up" Bathurst 1000 qualifying crash
Will Brown has put his hand up and taken full responsibility for the crash that ruined his hopes of a Top 10 Shootout berth at the Bathurst 1000.
The Erebus driver made a costly error on his first run in qualifying today, sending his car into the turn 2 tyre barrier.
He was able to drive it back to the pits under its own steam, however it required significant running repairs before he could get going again.
The car was far from perfect after those repairs too, Brown only able to log the 17th fastest time, locking the car into that starting position for Sunday's race.
His teammate Brodie Kostecki, meanwhile, took provisional pole.
Speaking on the telecast after the session, Brown admitted that the crash was a "balls-up" after he tried to use third gear through the right-hander instead of second.
"It was just a balls-up, really, to be honest," he said.
"I just locked a front. I was running second [gear] in practice and I thought third would be a bit faster in quali, and I probably went in a bit hot and thought, 'shit, I'm not going to pull it up', and did the stupid thing of jumping on the brake more, locked it up and went straight ahead.
"Completely my fault. I'm really sorry to the team, they've done such a mega effort and got me back out there.
"I think the splitter was a little bit up or something; I was alright until I got to the tree and the high-speed stuff and then I would just lose heaps of time.
"Unfortunately I didn't make the 10 but it is a really long day non Sunday, so I'm sure we can claw our way back up thee.
"It was just a silly mistake and I paid the consequences."
Brown is confident his Bathurst 1000 hopes are still alive, though, based on the speed of the Erebus package and the unknowns of the 1000-kilometre race.
"We've got a really fast car, I've just got to not make any mistakes," he said.
"The car is fast, it's been fast in practice trim as well in the longer runs. I'm sure we can pick off a few. We'll just try and claw our way up throughout the first half of the day and see where we end up."
Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown
Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown
Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection
Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection Barry Ryan opens up on Brown defection
Triple Eight confirms Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival
Triple Eight confirms Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival Triple Eight confirms Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival
Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend
Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend
Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement
Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement Erebus names Le Brocq as Brown replacement
Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move
Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move Erebus confirms Brown exit ahead of Triple Eight move
Latest news
Pirelli F1 tyre separation at Qatar GP only showed up under microscope
Pirelli F1 tyre separation at Qatar GP only showed up under microscope Pirelli F1 tyre separation at Qatar GP only showed up under microscope
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc F1 Qatar GP: Piastri on sprint shootout pole as track limits wreak havoc
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happened
F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happened F1 live: Qatar GP sprint shootout as it happened
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin Claims 11th F1 entry would hurt existing teams' value "crazy town talk" – Rodin
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.