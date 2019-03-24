Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka

shares
comments
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka
By:
8m ago

Aston Martin's new Vantage GT3 car has scored its first race victory in the season-opening round of the Japanese Super Taikyu championship at Suzuka.

The #777 D'Station Racing Vantage shared by Satoshi Hoshino, Tsubasa Kondo and Aston Martin factory driver Darren Turner romped to a comfortable victory in the five-hour race on the new car's first race appearance in Japan.

Hoshino and Turner's combined qualifying times put the #777 car second on the grid behind the #1 GTNET Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Teruhiko Hamano, Kazuki Hoshino and Kiyoto Fujinami.

Satoshi Hoshino lost out to Harrison Newey in the #300 Tairoku Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 in the fight for second before passing Hamano's Nissan to regain the position.

The #1 car was then damaged in an incident involving a slower car at Spoon Curve, bringing out the safety car, before Kondo was able to repass the #300 Ferrari, now in the hands of Tairoku Yamaguchi, to retake the net lead.

Yamaguchi was then involved in a crash at the Spoon Curve trying to pass slower traffic.

That gave D'Station a clear run to the chequered flag, as Turner, after taking over from Kondo, built a commanding 1m55s lead over the second-placed #244 MAX Racing Lexus RC F GT3 of Toru Tanaka, Tetsuya Tanaka and Kimiya Sato.

Joe Shindo, Yusaku Shibata, Masami Kageyama and Ryuichiro Tomita completed the podium in their #9 MP Racing Nissan GT-R, three laps down on the winning car.

D'Station is also campaigning a factory-supported Vantage GT3 in Super GT's GT300 division this season for Tomonobu Fujii and Nissan outcast Joao Paulo de Oliveira.

Their season kicks off at Okayama on April 13-14, which will be followed by the second round of the Super Taikyu season at Sugo on April 27-28.

Turner will again join Hoshino and Kondo at Sugo, and is due to make a third appearance in Japan as he joins D'Station's Super GT squad for the Fuji 500 miles in August.

#7 D'station Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Satoshi Hoshino, Tsubasa Kondo

#7 D'station Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Satoshi Hoshino, Tsubasa Kondo

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry

Previous article

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Taikyu
Drivers Darren Turner , Satoshi Hoshino
Teams D'station Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Overtaking Ferrari shows Honda power now "enormous" - Wolff
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Overtaking Ferrari shows Honda power now "enormous" - Wolff

2h ago
KTM: Ditching steel trellis frame Article
MotoGP

KTM: Ditching steel trellis frame "not an option"

Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff Article
Formula 1

Momentum building for 2021 F1 changes, says Wolff

News in depth
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka
Super Taikyu

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry
Super Taikyu

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry

Newey adds Super Taikyu to 2019 schedule
Super Taikyu

Newey adds Super Taikyu to 2019 schedule

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.