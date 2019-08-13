WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Breaking news

Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up

shares
comments
Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up
By:
Aug 13, 2019, 8:28 AM

Aston Martin has drafted in long-time factory driver Darren Turner and youngster Ross Gunn to partner Paul Dalla Lana for his 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship assault in the GTE Am class.

Turner and Gunn replace Dalla Lana's long-time teammates Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda at the wheel of the new-generation Aston Vantage GTE, which is eligible to race in GTE Am for the first time in the 2019/20 season.

Dalla Lana, Lauda and Lamy had contested the WEC's GTE Am class as a trio since the 2015 season, taking the class title together in 2017, but were joined in the #98 car in last month's Prologue test at Barcelona by Turner, Gunn and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

For Turner, it marks a full-time return to WEC action, the 45-year-old having been relegated to a part-time schedule for the 2018/19 superseason.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Paul and Ross in the #98 car and challenging for the 2019/20 GTE Am championship," said Turner. "It’s going to be very hard work and I think it is going to be the most competitive season in the category, with some very quick cars and some very strong line-ups.

"Paul is an extremely talented driver with a great deal of experience in the WEC and as a package we are very strong." 

Read Also:

Gunn meanwhile has been an Aston junior driver ever since winning the British GT4 title alongside Jamie Chadwick in 2015, and since then represented the marque in the European Le Mans Series, Michelin Le Mans Cup and the Blancpain GT Series.

“It’s an honour to be joining the works Aston Martin Racing team for the start of the FIA WEC season," said Gunn. "I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of my career at the pinnacle of GT racing and I will be pushing for a solid result."

Aston Martin goes into the new WEC season with an unchanged driver line-up for its two-car GTE Pro attack. Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen will continue to share the #95 car, while Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin once again join forces in the #97 machine.

Aston factory driver Jonathan Adam will race for customer squad TF Sport in the Am class, once again partnering Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc.

Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE livery

Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE livery

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Next article
Rebellion reveals drivers for single-car LMP1 team

Previous article

Rebellion reveals drivers for single-car LMP1 team

Next article

Molina replaces Bird in Ferrari WEC line-up

Molina replaces Bird in Ferrari WEC line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Darren Turner , Paul Dalla Lana , Ross Gunn
Teams Aston Martin Racing Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
WEC

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
WEC

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch
WEC

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar
WEC

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record
WEC

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Aug
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.