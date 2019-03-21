Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
SUPER TAIKYU / Breaking news

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry

shares
comments
Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry
By:
32m ago

McLaren factory-supported squad Team Goh has withdrawn its entry from the Japan-based Super Taikyu series ahead of this weekend’s season opener in Suzuka.

The former Le Mans 24 Hours-winning outfit announced a return to competitive motorsport at the start of this year after purchasing a pair of McLaren 720S GT3 cars.

One of the two 720S GT3s was supposed to be fielded in Super Taikyu with the backing of McLaren and run under the McLaren Customer Racing Japan banner.

European Formula 3 graduate Alex Palou, Japanese F3 frontrunner Saka Sakaguchi and racing journalist Takayuki Kinoshita were recruited as the three drivers for the endurance series.

However, amid a delay in production of parts and spares, the Goh has decided not to participate in the series and instead focus on its other programme in Super GT’s GT300 class.

"For those of us who love endurance races, this decision is a very painful one, but to everyone who looked forward to the race, I am very sorry,” read a team statement.

Team Goh will still go ahead with its plans to return to Super GT, the series in which it took the outright title in 1996 with the F1 GTR.

However, in 2019 it will compete in the secondary GT300 category, which comprises SRO-spec GT3 cars, JAF’s homegrown GT300 machines and standard tub-based 'mother chassis' cars.

#7 D'station Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Satoshi Hoshino, Tsubasa Kondo

#7 D'station Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Satoshi Hoshino, Tsubasa Kondo

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Aston Martin, another manufacturer returning to the Japanese motorsport scene after a long hiatus, will continue with its dual Super GT/Super Taikyu programme.

D’station Racing will be responsible for running the new-generation Vantage GT3s on Aston’s behalf, with Satoshi Hoshino and Tsubasa Kondo as its two confirmed full-season drivers.

They will be joined in the first two rounds by factory Aston driver Darren Turner, who will also make a solitary Super GT appearance in August’s Fuji 500-mile race.

Turner was in contention for a full-season Super GT drive with D'station, before the team took a late decision to recruit Nissan GT500 outcast Joao Paulo de Oliveira instead.

"[The Super GT deal] nearly happened this year but it didn’t quite happen, so that's why I'm doing the races I'm doing," Turner told Motorsport.com.

"It is a possibility for next year. So if I end up doing Super GT next year I’d be very happy with that, and three WEC races will be a good programme."

He added: "[de Oliveira is] a Yokohama driver, all made sense. To be fair he knows the championship very well [and is an] accomplished driver. So it’s a good decision."

Another notable driver in Super Taikyu’s top-tier class will be Harrison Newey, who will drive a Ferrari 488 GT3 for B-Max Racing.

Newey is contracted for the full-season and will dovetail his commitments with a Super Formula drive, also with B-Max.

The Suzuka grid will also feature three-time Super GT champion Satoshi Motoyama, who was dropped by Nissan from its GT500 roster at the beginning of the year.

Motoyama, who spent over two decades in Super GT and also won four titles in Formula Nippon/Super Formula, will drive a Ginetta GT4 in the series’ second-tier ST-Z category.

It’s unclear if he will take part in more races beyond the Suzuka curtain raiser.

Additional reporting by Tomohiro Yoshita and Jamie Klein

Next article
Newey adds Super Taikyu to 2019 schedule

Previous article

Newey adds Super Taikyu to 2019 schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series SUPER TAIKYU
Author Rachit Thukral
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes believes kerb strike damaged Hamilton's floor Australian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes believes kerb strike damaged Hamilton's floor

2h ago
Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts Article
Formula 1

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts

Ex-Red Bull junior seals racing return with Alonso's team Article
Formula Renault

Ex-Red Bull junior seals racing return with Alonso's team

News in depth
Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry
SUPER TAIKYU

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry

Newey adds Super Taikyu to 2019 schedule
SUPER TAIKYU

Newey adds Super Taikyu to 2019 schedule

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.