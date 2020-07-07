WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

shares
comments
Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
By:
Jul 7, 2020, 10:01 AM

BMW factory driver Augusto Farfus will make a return to the FIA World Endurance Championship with Aston Martin for the final rounds of the 2019/20 season, replacing Darren Turner.

Farfus, who contested the bulk of the 2018/19 WEC superseason for BMW, including both of that campaign's two Le Mans 24 Hours, has been recruited to drive the British manufacturer's factory-run GTE Am entry by car owner Paul Dalla Lana.

The Brazilian will share the #98 Aston Martin Vantage GTE with Dalla Lana and Ross Gunn at Spa in August, Le Mans in September and then the Bahrain finale in November. 

He is replacing long-time Aston Martin Racing driver Turner, who will focus on development of the marque's Valkyrie road car over the remainder of this year.

Farfus will also contest the second round of the European Le Mans Series at Spa on August 9, a week before the WEC event at the Belgian track, alongside Dalla Lana and Mathias Lauda, who drove the #98 car in the WEC in 2015-2018/19. 

Dalla Lana, 2017 WEC GTE Am champion with Lauda and Pedro Lamy, said: “I’ve been friends with Augusto for a long time, and we’ve wanted to race together for a while, but it’s only now that a break in his programme has allowed us to do this."

John Gaw, managing director of Aston Martin Racing, added: "Paul has chosen to recruit Augusto Farfus to race with him and we look forward to welcoming him to the team."

A long-time BMW driver in the DTM, Farfus's main programme with the German manufacturer this season is with the Walkenhorst team in the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Le Mans this year will be his fifth assault on the French race, but his first not driving a BMW and also his first in the GTE Am ranks.

Aston will also contest the Paul Ricard ELMS opener this month as well as the following race at Spa, marking its first foray into the series as a factory entrant.

Dalla Lana, who will contest the first round at Paul Ricard on July 19 with Gunn and Lauda, said: “I’ve really missed competing on the track, and getting the opportunity to put in extra competitive miles in the ELMS is really exciting.

"The ELMS presents a tough challenge, and the races are long enough to test our skills and our systems as we prepare to return to WEC.”

Aston has stressed that three-time Le Mans class winner Turner will make a full-time return to the race track in 2021.

Next article
Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans

Previous article

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans

trending Today

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?
DTM / DTM
34m

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?

Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ranked: Hamilton's top 10 Formula 1 wins

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes: Bottas radio message nothing to do with 'Multi 21'

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 technical update: Mercedes, Red Bull & Renault

Latest news

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC / WEC
1h

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans
WEC / WEC
2h

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster
WEC / WEC

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car
WEC / WEC

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car

Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans , WEC
Drivers Darren Turner , Augusto Farfus
Teams Aston Martin Racing Shop Now
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

2h
2
Formula 1

How Red Bull made the FIA give Hamilton a penalty

3h
3
Formula 1

Norris wasn't tricking system in water bottle video

4
Formula 1

Mercedes CEO quashes talk of feud with Wolff

2h
5
DTM

What's the deal with the new rear wings in DTM?

34m

Latest videos

Megamix: 1990 Sauber Mercedes junior team 03:56
WEC

Megamix: 1990 Sauber Mercedes junior team

Q&A with Daniel Serra 02:09
WEC

Q&A with Daniel Serra

Stefan Bellof breaks lap record at the Nordschleife in his Porsche 956 02:27
WEC

Stefan Bellof breaks lap record at the Nordschleife in his Porsche 956

#ThinkingForward with Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu 01:00:30
WEC

#ThinkingForward with Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2019 02:25
WEC

Porsche Motorsport Years - 2019

Latest news

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races
WEC

Farfus replaces Turner at Aston Martin for final WEC races

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans
WEC

Yamashita faces uncertainty over 2020 WEC plans

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster
WEC

De Vries added to Toyota's LMP1 reserve roster

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car
WEC

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car

How Toyota overcame a traumatic trio of Le Mans 24 Hours defeats
LM24

How Toyota overcame a traumatic trio of Le Mans 24 Hours defeats

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.