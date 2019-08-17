Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Bristol II / Race report

Reddick starts last and a lap down, but wins Bristol Xfinity race

shares
comments
Reddick starts last and a lap down, but wins Bristol Xfinity race
By:
Aug 17, 2019, 2:07 AM

Tyler Reddick got to Victory Lane the hard way Friday night – he started last and a lap down.

Race Winner Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Race Winner Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Race Winner Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Race Winner Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Reddick, who was forced to start from the rear of the field and had to serve a pass-through penalty down pit road because his No. 2 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying inspection four times, had been running down then-leader Justin Allgaier but got an unexpected gift.

With nine of 300 laps remaining, Allgaier had a tire go down and had to pull off the track, which allowed Reddick to inherit the lead. He then held off a wild charge from Chase Briscoe to win the Food City 300 – his fourth Xfinity Series win of the season.

 

“I don’t know (how we made this happen). I thought I made the wrong adjustment on the last (pit) stop but we had a really fast Chevrolet,” Reddick said. “We had fresher tires than Justin Allgaier there. We came down pit road and we were just too tight and I thought we were done.

“I don’t know what happened. Everything just happened at the right spot. I fell back to fourth and Jones hit the fence and then (Allgaier) had some sort of issue. As you can I’m speechless, I couldn’t believe what was happening.

“I dedicate this win to my car chief Cam Strader. Obviously, he got sent home but we just had some issues in tech – nothing crazy. I hate he couldn’t be here for it. I know he’s at home celebrating and this one’s for him.”

John Hunter Nemechek ended up third, Jeremy Clements was fourth and Austin Cindric claimed the fifth position. Allgaier, after leading 131 laps, ended up eighth.

On Lap 221, Michael Annett spun off the exit for Turn 2 to bring out a caution. Several lead-lap cars elected to pit for new tires but Allgaier remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 227.

With 50 laps remaining, Reddick moved up to the second position, about 2 seconds behind Allgaier as Ryan Sieg ran third.

After 270 laps, Reddick had moved to within a half-second of Allgaier as Brandon Jones ran third. They were followed by Briscoe and Cindric.

On Lap 280, NASCAR threw a caution for suspected fluid on track, which bunched the field. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to remain on the track. Allgaier remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 287, followed by Reddick, Jones, Briscoe and Cindric.

On Lap 290, Allgaier had a tire go down and fell off the pace, handing the lead over to Reddick.

Stage 2 

With smoke coming from his No. 18 Toyota, Kyle Busch still managed to hold off Reddick to take the Stage 2 win.

However, Busch immediately took his car to the garage as smoke continued to pour out and he believed he had lost the engine.

“I’m done,” he said over the radio. “I’m taking my victory lap now.”

Allgaier finished third, Cindric was fourth and Nemechek ended up fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap cars elected to pit but Noah Gragson stayed out and took over the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 93. Busch was second and Cindric third.

Busch got around Gragson on Lap 95 to retake the lead as Gragson dropped to second.

With 65 laps remaining in Stage 2, Busch had built up a more than 1.5-second lead over Cindric while Gragson ran in third. 

On Lap 121, Ronnie Bassett Jr. wrecked off Turn 2 as it appeared an axle ripped out of his No. 90 car, which all took place in of the leader, Busch, to bring out a caution. One of Bassett’s tires also came off the car and bounced across the track.

NASCAR then red-flagged the race to clean the track of debris.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 126 with Busch in the lead, followed by Cindric and Gragson.

With 30 laps to go in the stage, Busch held nearly a 1-second lead over Allgaier with Reddick moving back up to third.

With seven laps remaining, Reddick got round Allgaier to claim the second position, running 1.7-seconds behind Busch.

Stage 1 

Jones emerged with the Stage 1 win when Allgaier and Reddick tangled in a battle for the lead with two of 85 laps remaining.

Reddick spun, made contact with then-leader Allgaier, allowing Jones to pass both just before the caution was displayed, which ended the stage.

Sieg finished third, Michael Annett was fourth and Gragson fifth.

Cindric started on the pole but Busch quickly moved into the lead on the restart. 

On Lap 7, Mason Diaz blew a tire and wrecked on the backstretch to bring out a caution. When the race returned to green on Lap 15, Busch continued to lead the way.

With 55 laps remaining in the first stage, Busch held a small but steady lead over Allgaier. Cole Custer ran third, Christopher Bell fourth and Cindric fifth.

On Lap 37, a multi-car wreck erupted in Turn 3 which caught up race contenders Erik Jones, Bell, Custer and Joey Logano. 

 

The race returned to green on Lap 48 with Busch in the lead, followed by Allgaier and Cindric.

Nemechek tried to pit with a flat tire with couldn’t get to pit road, tagging a lapped car and eventually spun out in Turn 2 on Lap 50 to bring out a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 56.

On Lap 60, Allgaier got under Busch in Turn 1 and came away in Turn 2 with the lead for the first time in the race.

After 65 laps, Allgaier maintained a small lead over Busch as Haley moved up to third.

A caution for debris in Turn 2 was displayed on Lap 72. A handful of lead-lap cars elected to pit but Allgaier remained on the track and continued to lead when the race went green again on Lap 78.

As Reddick attempted a pass for the lead on Lap 83, he made contact with Allgaier and spun off Turn 4 to bring out a caution, which ended the stage.

Reddick had to start the race from the rear of the field and had to make a pass-through penalty on pit road after the start of the race after his No. 2 Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying inspection four times.

Reddick’s team has also been penalized 10 driver and owner points and had his car chief ejected from the race.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 300   19
2 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 300 0.655  
3 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 300 1.368  
4 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 300 1.765  
5 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 300 1.923 1
6 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 300 7.216  
7 61 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 299 1 lap  
8 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 298 2 laps 131
9 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 298 2 laps 1
10 4 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 298 2 laps  
11 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 298 2 laps 6
12 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 297 3 laps  
13 28 United States Shane Lee  Toyota 297 3 laps  
14 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 297 3 laps  
15 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 297 3 laps  
16 93 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 297 3 laps  
17 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 296 4 laps 5
18 5 United States Matt Mills  Toyota 296 4 laps  
19 01 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 292 8 laps  
20 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 292 8 laps  
21 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Toyota 292 8 laps  
22 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 291 9 laps  
23 99 CJ Mclaughlin  Toyota 275 25 laps  
24 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 273 27 laps  
25 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 263 37 laps  
26 15 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 244 56 laps  
27 74 Tyler Matthews  Chevrolet 210 90 laps  
28 0 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 186 114 laps  
29 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 171 129 laps 137
30 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 154 146 laps  
31 13 United States Tommy Joe Martins  Toyota 131 169 laps  
32 8 United States Jeb Burton  Chevrolet 125 175 laps  
33 90 United States Ronnie Bassett Jr.  Chevrolet 118 182 laps  
34 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 79 221 laps  
35 17 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 43 257 laps  
36 12 United States Joey Logano  Ford 37 263 laps  
37 81 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 36 264 laps  
38 68 United States Mason Diaz  Chevrolet 3 297 laps  

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Bristol II
Drivers Tyler Reddick
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter

