Wallace fastest in second Daytona 500 practice; Keselowski wrecks
Bubba Wallace was fastest in Saturday’s final Daytona 500 practice session which featured a freak incident with Brad Keselowski’s car.
About eight minutes into the session, Keselowski side-swiped a fence barricade by the exit gate of the garage and did extensive damage to the right-side of his No. 2 Ford. Keselowski said he was caught off-guard by a car slowing in front of him.
Keselowski never completed a lap in the session before bringing his No. 2 car back to the garage, where his team worked feverishly on repairing it so he did not have to move to a backup car.
Wallace ended up leading the session with a lap at 196.172 mph. Cole Custer was second (196.108 mph) and John Hunter Nemechek was third (196.039 mph). Alex Bowman was fourth and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Chase Elliott, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer.
Although there were some cars drafting, more drivers elected to do single-car runs in the second session in preparation for Sunday’s qualifying.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|7
|45.878
|196.172
|2
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|6
|45.893
|0.015
|0.015
|196.108
|3
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|9
|45.909
|0.031
|0.016
|196.040
|4
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|13
|46.133
|0.255
|0.224
|195.088
|5
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|1
|46.193
|0.315
|0.060
|194.835
|6
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|3
|46.316
|0.438
|0.123
|194.317
|7
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|3
|46.332
|0.454
|0.016
|194.250
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|3
|46.356
|0.478
|0.024
|194.150
|9
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|2
|46.362
|0.484
|0.006
|194.124
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|5
|46.431
|0.553
|0.069
|193.836
|11
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|7
|46.476
|0.598
|0.045
|193.648
|12
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|3
|46.507
|0.629
|0.031
|193.519
|13
|95
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|5
|46.508
|0.630
|0.001
|193.515
|14
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|3
|46.515
|0.637
|0.007
|193.486
|15
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|5
|46.547
|0.669
|0.032
|193.353
|16
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|3
|46.592
|0.714
|0.045
|193.166
|17
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|6
|46.646
|0.768
|0.054
|192.943
|18
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|3
|46.697
|0.819
|0.051
|192.732
|19
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|3
|46.752
|0.874
|0.055
|192.505
|20
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|5
|46.784
|0.906
|0.032
|192.373
|21
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|5
|46.789
|0.911
|0.005
|192.353
|22
|37
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|5
|46.906
|1.028
|0.117
|191.873
|23
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|5
|46.909
|1.031
|0.003
|191.861
|24
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|3
|46.938
|1.060
|0.029
|191.742
|25
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|7
|46.942
|1.064
|0.004
|191.726
|26
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|15
|47.121
|1.243
|0.179
|190.998
|27
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|Chevrolet
|3
|47.121
|1.243
|0.000
|190.998
|28
|16
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|3
|47.142
|1.264
|0.021
|190.913
|29
|36
|David Ragan
|Ford
|3
|47.217
|1.339
|0.075
|190.609
|30
|27
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|3
|47.259
|1.381
|0.042
|190.440
|31
|77
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|6
|47.299
|1.421
|0.040
|190.279
|32
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|9
|47.305
|1.427
|0.006
|190.255
|33
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|9
|47.353
|1.475
|0.048
|190.062
|34
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Ford
|7
|47.653
|1.775
|0.300
|188.865
|35
|49
|Chad Finchum
|Toyota
|7
|47.673
|1.795
|0.020
|188.786
|36
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|5
|48.058
|2.180
|0.385
|187.274
|37
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|3
|48.319
|2.441
|0.261
|186.262
|38
|00
|Quin Houff
|Chevrolet
|3
|48.836
|2.958
|0.517
|184.290
|39
|52
|B.J. McLeod
|Ford
|2
|48.985
|3.107
|0.149
|183.730
|40
|51
|Joey Gase
|Chevrolet
|2
|49.107
|3.229
|0.122
|183.273
|41
|54
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|1
|50.082
|4.204
|0.975
|179.705
|42
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Daytona 500
|Drivers
|Brad Keselowski , Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Author
|Jim Utter
