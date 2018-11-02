Sign in
Ryan Blaney leads Friday's lone Cup practice at Texas

Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
29m ago

Ryan Blaney topped the charts at 198.976mph ahead of playoff drivers Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

Blaney led a trio of Fords during practice with Denny Hamlin and Aric Almirola rounding out the top-five.

Martinsville winner Joey Logano, who is the only driver locked into the Championship 4 at Homestead, was sixth. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. was down in 17th and appeared to be fighting the balance of his race car.

Clint Bowyer was seventh, Kyle Busch 11th and Chase Elliott was the slowest of the playoff drivers down in 18th.

The session went incident-free, but the No. 99 of Kyle Weatherman had to serve a 15-minute practice hold for being late to inspection.

Joey Gase ran the most laps at 19 while the majority of the field focused on qualifying runs.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 5 27.139     198.976
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 7 27.210 0.071 0.071 198.456
3 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 5 27.254 0.115 0.044 198.136
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 7 27.254 0.115 0.000 198.136
5 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 7 27.286 0.147 0.032 197.904
6 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 5 27.422 0.283 0.136 196.922
7 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 7 27.429 0.290 0.007 196.872
8 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 5 27.452 0.313 0.023 196.707
9 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 7 27.468 0.329 0.016 196.592
10 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 5 27.474 0.335 0.006 196.549
11 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 5 27.487 0.348 0.013 196.457
12 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 6 27.501 0.362 0.014 196.356
13 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 5 27.534 0.395 0.033 196.121
14 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 7 27.537 0.398 0.003 196.100
15 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 13 27.575 0.436 0.038 195.830
16 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 7 27.580 0.441 0.005 195.794
17 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 7 27.588 0.449 0.008 195.737
18 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 5 27.591 0.452 0.003 195.716
19 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 5 27.591 0.452 0.000 195.716
20 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 7 27.599 0.460 0.008 195.659
21 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 5 27.610 0.471 0.011 195.581
22 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 7 27.719 0.580 0.109 194.812
23 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 13 27.742 0.603 0.023 194.651
24 6 United States Trevor Bayne  Ford 6 27.807 0.668 0.065 194.196
25 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 9 27.920 0.781 0.113 193.410
26 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 8 27.922 0.783 0.002 193.396
27 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 8 27.926 0.787 0.004 193.368
28 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 9 27.934 0.795 0.008 193.313
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 10 27.947 0.808 0.013 193.223
30 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 12 28.058 0.919 0.111 192.458
31 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 12 28.127 0.988 0.069 191.986
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 8 28.547 1.408 0.420 189.162
33 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 10 28.551 1.412 0.004 189.135
34 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 8 28.768 1.629 0.217 187.709
35 7 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 7 28.831 1.692 0.063 187.298
36 99 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 8 28.983 1.844 0.152 186.316
37 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 7 29.160 2.021 0.177 185.185
38 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 4 29.289 2.150 0.129 184.370
39 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 7 29.311 2.172 0.022 184.231
40 97 United States David Starr  Toyota 6 29.749 2.610 0.438 181.519
41 51 United States Joey Gase  Ford 19 30.064 2.925 0.315 179.617
