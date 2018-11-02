Ryan Blaney leads Friday's lone Cup practice at Texas
Ryan Blaney topped the charts at 198.976mph ahead of playoff drivers Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.
Blaney led a trio of Fords during practice with Denny Hamlin and Aric Almirola rounding out the top-five.
Martinsville winner Joey Logano, who is the only driver locked into the Championship 4 at Homestead, was sixth. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. was down in 17th and appeared to be fighting the balance of his race car.
Clint Bowyer was seventh, Kyle Busch 11th and Chase Elliott was the slowest of the playoff drivers down in 18th.
The session went incident-free, but the No. 99 of Kyle Weatherman had to serve a 15-minute practice hold for being late to inspection.
Joey Gase ran the most laps at 19 while the majority of the field focused on qualifying runs.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|5
|27.139
|198.976
|2
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|7
|27.210
|0.071
|0.071
|198.456
|3
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|5
|27.254
|0.115
|0.044
|198.136
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|7
|27.254
|0.115
|0.000
|198.136
|5
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|7
|27.286
|0.147
|0.032
|197.904
|6
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|5
|27.422
|0.283
|0.136
|196.922
|7
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|7
|27.429
|0.290
|0.007
|196.872
|8
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|5
|27.452
|0.313
|0.023
|196.707
|9
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|7
|27.468
|0.329
|0.016
|196.592
|10
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|5
|27.474
|0.335
|0.006
|196.549
|11
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|5
|27.487
|0.348
|0.013
|196.457
|12
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|6
|27.501
|0.362
|0.014
|196.356
|13
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|5
|27.534
|0.395
|0.033
|196.121
|14
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|7
|27.537
|0.398
|0.003
|196.100
|15
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|13
|27.575
|0.436
|0.038
|195.830
|16
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|7
|27.580
|0.441
|0.005
|195.794
|17
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|7
|27.588
|0.449
|0.008
|195.737
|18
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|5
|27.591
|0.452
|0.003
|195.716
|19
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|5
|27.591
|0.452
|0.000
|195.716
|20
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|7
|27.599
|0.460
|0.008
|195.659
|21
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|5
|27.610
|0.471
|0.011
|195.581
|22
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|7
|27.719
|0.580
|0.109
|194.812
|23
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|13
|27.742
|0.603
|0.023
|194.651
|24
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford
|6
|27.807
|0.668
|0.065
|194.196
|25
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|9
|27.920
|0.781
|0.113
|193.410
|26
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|8
|27.922
|0.783
|0.002
|193.396
|27
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|8
|27.926
|0.787
|0.004
|193.368
|28
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|9
|27.934
|0.795
|0.008
|193.313
|29
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|10
|27.947
|0.808
|0.013
|193.223
|30
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|12
|28.058
|0.919
|0.111
|192.458
|31
|95
|Regan Smith
|Chevrolet
|12
|28.127
|0.988
|0.069
|191.986
|32
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|8
|28.547
|1.408
|0.420
|189.162
|33
|96
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|10
|28.551
|1.412
|0.004
|189.135
|34
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|8
|28.768
|1.629
|0.217
|187.709
|35
|7
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|7
|28.831
|1.692
|0.063
|187.298
|36
|99
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|8
|28.983
|1.844
|0.152
|186.316
|37
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|7
|29.160
|2.021
|0.177
|185.185
|38
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|4
|29.289
|2.150
|0.129
|184.370
|39
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|7
|29.311
|2.172
|0.022
|184.231
|40
|97
|David Starr
|Toyota
|6
|29.749
|2.610
|0.438
|181.519
|41
|51
|Joey Gase
|Ford
|19
|30.064
|2.925
|0.315
|179.617
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Texas II
|Drivers
|Ryan Blaney
|Teams
|Team Penske
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
|Article type
|Practice report
