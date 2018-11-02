Ryan Blaney leads Friday's lone Cup practice at Texas

Blaney led a trio of Fords during practice with Denny Hamlin and Aric Almirola rounding out the top-five.

Martinsville winner Joey Logano, who is the only driver locked into the Championship 4 at Homestead, was sixth. Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. was down in 17th and appeared to be fighting the balance of his race car.

Clint Bowyer was seventh, Kyle Busch 11th and Chase Elliott was the slowest of the playoff drivers down in 18th.

The session went incident-free, but the No. 99 of Kyle Weatherman had to serve a 15-minute practice hold for being late to inspection.

Joey Gase ran the most laps at 19 while the majority of the field focused on qualifying runs.