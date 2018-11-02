Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain

shares
comments
Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
30m ago

Two of motorsports’ most successful champions are planning a day of trading their rides later this month.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Lewis Hamilton and Tony Stewart
Jeff Gordon listens to Juan Pablo Montoya's advice
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, on the grid
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33

In a teaser video released Friday, Formula One driver Fernando Alonso and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Jimmie Johnson announced they would be taking part in a car swap on Nov. 26 at the Bahrain International Circuit, one day after the 2018 F1 season finale at Abu Dhabi.

It will be a very extensive exercise, involving not only Johnson, but also members of his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team.

In the video, Alonso says, “I have this vision, too.”

Together, to the two then ask, “Will you let me drive your car?”

 

The two iconic drivers have been teasing a joint venture through videos posted on social media over the last several weeks.

Alonso's Formula 1 career started around the same point and has gone 17 full-time seasons, but he will move on to other ventures after the 2018 season. Along with 32 career wins that included two victories in the Monaco Grand Prix, he also claimed the World Championship in both 2005 and 2006.

Earlier this year, Alonso won the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall with Toyota Gazoo Racing. He also competed in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and flirted with the idea of a full-time IndyCar campaign next season before deciding against it.

Motorsport.com has learned the plan is much more extensive than a typical “car swap” which has taken place before, including most recently in 2011 between F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and former three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Following the Nov. 18 Cup series season finale at Homestead, Fla., Johnson will depart for London to spend time at McLaren’s headquarters, where Johnson will spend several hours training in its F1 simulator.

After a couple days of vacation, Johnson will join his team members at Abu Dhabi for the F1 season finale.

The No. 48 team will be matched with their counterparts on Alonso’s team for a couple days before departing for Bahrain, where they will set up one of Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolets, which is on its way on via container ship at this time.

Next article
Clint Bowyer returns to the dirt at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Previous article

Clint Bowyer returns to the dirt at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , NASCAR Cup
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Jimmie Johnson
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain

30m ago
Ferrari never had a dominant car in 2018, says Vettel Article
Formula 1

Ferrari never had a dominant car in 2018, says Vettel

Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1 Article
Formula 1

Why Raikkonen refuses to quit Formula 1

Latest videos
Clint Bowyer makes laps around The Dirt Track 02:34
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer makes laps around The Dirt Track

19h ago
Logano and Sauter secure Miami Final Four spots 01:55
NASCAR Cup

Logano and Sauter secure Miami Final Four spots

Oct 30, 2018

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain
NASCAR Cup

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain

Clint Bowyer returns to the dirt at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer returns to the dirt at Charlotte Motor Speedway

ISC acquires assets of Racing Electronics
General

ISC acquires assets of Racing Electronics

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.