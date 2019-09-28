NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Practice report

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval

shares
comments
Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval
By:
Sep 28, 2019, 4:15 PM

Ryan Blaney, looking for his second consecutive win at the Charlotte Roval, was fastest in Saturday morning’s practice session.

Blaney’s average lap speed of 101.882 mph topped the 50-minute session and was set early. Ryan Preece was second (101.445 mph) and Joey Logano was third (101.387 mph).

Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

“We’re in a better spot this year (in the playoffs) than what we were last year. I think we were only four points about the cutoff line last year and I thought we executed the day really well from getting stage points in the first stage and then winning the second one,” Blaney said.

“That was kind of our goal. Every team around the cutoff line are going to have their certain goals and how they’re going to play the race out, and we kind of have our slight idea and plan of what we’ve talked about this week.

“You just try to have a solid day.”

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were pole-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto.

Larson had the best average speed (100.358 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. DiBenedetto and Kurt Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Early in the session, Kyle Busch spun in Turn 4 and hit the tire barrier but was able to drive off under power. His No. 18 Toyota did not appear to suffer any significant damage.

Daniel Suarez wheel-hopped and missed the final turn of the frontstretch chicane but was able to continue on without further incident.

Matt Tifft spun in Turn 4 late in the session but didn’t hit anything and was able to continue on.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 21 1'21.977     101.882
2 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 17 1'22.330 0.353 0.353 101.445
3 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 20 1'22.377 0.40 0.047 101.388
4 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 19 1'22.456 0.479 0.079 101.290
5 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 17 1'22.507 0.530 0.051 101.228
6 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 22 1'22.520 0.543 0.013 101.212
7 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 21 1'22.618 0.641 0.098 101.092
8 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 20 1'22.696 0.719 0.078 100.996
9 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 15 1'22.728 0.751 0.032 100.957
10 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 22 1'22.783 0.806 0.055 100.890
11 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 15 1'22.920 0.943 0.137 100.724
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 21 1'22.945 0.968 0.025 100.693
13 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 14 1'22.976 0.999 0.031 100.656
14 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 21 1'22.989 1.012 0.013 100.640
15 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 23 1'23.035 1.058 0.046 100.584
16 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 16 1'23.060 1.083 0.025 100.554
17 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 20 1'23.081 1.104 0.021 100.528
18 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 19 1'23.108 1.131 0.027 100.496
19 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 22 1'23.133 1.156 0.025 100.466
20 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 16 1'23.211 1.234 0.078 100.371
21 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 20 1'23.226 1.249 0.015 100.353
22 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 19 1'23.249 1.272 0.023 100.326
23 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 21 1'23.269 1.292 0.020 100.301
24 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 19 1'23.297 1.320 0.028 100.268
25 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 20 1'23.380 1.403 0.083 100.168
26 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 17 1'23.562 1.585 0.182 99.950
27 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 21 1'23.581 1.604 0.019 99.927
28 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 20 1'23.590 1.613 0.009 99.916
29 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 21 1'23.674 1.697 0.084 99.816
30 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 28 1'23.946 1.969 0.272 99.493
31 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 17 1'24.212 2.235 0.266 99.178
32 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 16 1'24.743 2.766 0.531 98.557
33 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 6 1'25.207 3.230 0.464 98.020
34 51 United States Cody Ware  Chevrolet 6 1'25.210 3.233 0.003 98.017
35 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 8 1'25.299 3.322 0.089 97.914
36 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 18 1'25.638 3.661 0.339 97.527
37 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 3 1'26.790 4.813 1.152 96.232
38 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 4 1'27.543 5.566 0.753 95.405
39 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 10 1'27.853 5.876 0.310 95.068
40 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 5 1'29.414 7.437 1.561 93.408
Stenhouse "blindsided" by firing from Roush Fenway

Stenhouse "blindsided" by firing from Roush Fenway
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

