NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
23 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round

shares
comments
Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round
By:
Sep 28, 2019, 6:18 PM

Alex Bowman knows what needs to be done to advance to the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and he’s making no excuses.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide

“I kind of just have to run well, right? We need to qualify up front. We need to get a bunch of stage points. We have to run well,” said Bowman, who sits 13th in the playoff standings, two points below the 12th-place transfer line.

“We don’t really have a choice.”

Bowman and his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team are off to a good start this weekend at the Charlotte Roval.

Bowman, 26, was quick in practice Friday and qualified second and will start Sunday’s Bank of America 400 on the front row alongside his HMS teammate, William Byron.

With three HMS drivers in the top-five (Jimmie Johnson starts fourth), the organization seems to have the speed to compete for a win this weekend.

Bowman earned his first Cup Series win earlier this year at Chicagoland, which gained him automatic entry into the playoffs. He believes there is no reason why his team should be among the first four eliminated from further championship contention.

“It would be pretty unacceptable to not make the next round for use, I feel like. It’s been frustrating. I don’t necessarily know that our last two performances deserve to make the next round, but I feel like our potential deserves to make it,” he said.

“We just need to do a better job of qualifying, and start up front, and be able to score some stage points throughout the day, and go from there. You look at who we are around, we’ve beat (Byron) at (the last two) races and he’s gained points on us, just based on stage points.

“So, we haven’t been doing a good job of that, but that’s just part of it. We need to step it up and we have to go run well.”

Coincidentally, Byron is among the drivers Bowman is fighting with for one of the final transfer spots. Byron currently sits in the 12th position in the standings.

If either driver should win Sunday’s race, they would automatically advance to the next round, which is the most preferred route.

And the best case scenario would be for both Byron and Bowman to advance to the next round.

“When the whole company is running better, it’s better for everybody involved. I think we do a really good job of that and always have, whether it’s William or Chase (Elliott) or Jimmie (Johnson) or a combination of them,” Bowman said.

“So, I think obviously we’re racing each other for that last spot, but hopefully we can both get in and not have to worry about it.”

Next article
Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval

Previous article

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval

Next article

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Alex Bowman
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Race Starts in
23 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
12:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
16:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
11:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
14:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

2
Formula 1

F1 bosses address drivers over reverse-grid concerns

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: McLaren supply not the "start of a works deal"

3h
4
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

5
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed advantage like a "jet mode" - Hamilton

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup
Mar 28, 2019

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
NAS

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round
NAS

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval
NAS

Ryan Blaney fastest in Saturday morning practice at Roval

Stenhouse "blindsided" by firing from Roush Fenway
NAS

Stenhouse "blindsided" by firing from Roush Fenway

Newgarden wanted to "put on a little bit of a show" at Roval
Indy

Newgarden wanted to "put on a little bit of a show" at Roval

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.