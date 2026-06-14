Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans race-ending Cadillac failure is a “dagger in the heart” – Sebastien Bourdais

The Le Mans native suffered a DNF in his home race, because of a “two-dollar piece” – which only made him more disappointed

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais

#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Sebastien Bourdais has branded his retirement from the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours a “dagger in the heart”, after the #38 Cadillac was taken out of the race by a power steering failure.

Over the first half of the race, the #38 V-Series.R shared by Bourdais, Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber firmly was one of the main contenders for victory alongside the sister #12 car, the #8 Toyota and the #20 BMW.

However, shortly after 4am, Bourdais encountered a power steering failure that proved terminal as it couldn’t be fixed swiftly – though the French veteran had already lost substantial time nursing the car back to the pits.

“The power steering failed at pit end, so I was already through,” he explained. “So I was going to have to do the lap back to the pits, bleeding lap time and trying not to crash because the steering wheel is just a rod. It's quite spicy to turn. And this race, if you make it in the garage and you don't get out of the garage within a minute, it's game over.”

#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais, Earl Bamber, Jack Aitken

#38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Sebastien Bourdais, Earl Bamber, Jack Aitken

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / NurPhoto via Getty Images

This race marked Bourdais’ 19th appearance at the French classic at his home Circuit de la Sarthe, but overall victory has always eluded him, despite a GTE Pro win in 2016.

Asked if there were any positives to take away, the 47-year-old replied: “Other than the retirement and that insignificant failure that unfortunately is the dagger in the heart, there's only positives.

“We obviously had an amazing car, it was fighting at the front the entire time. My team-mates did an amazing job, the team in general executed exactly the way we had to and we gave ourselves a chance, and that's all you can ask for at Le Mans.

“This race has got its ways to humble everything and everyone. For maybe a two-dollar piece, it just came to a crushing end.

“When the gods of racing decide that it's not your day, it's just not your day. We didn't stuff the car in the fence or anything like that. It's just a stupid failure that ruins everybody's efforts. It is what it is.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Le Mans 24h, H18: BMW in lead as Porsche crash triggers safety car

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open

WEC
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H8: Safety car blows race wide open

Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota takes lead from 15th on the grid

WEC
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota takes lead from 15th on the grid

How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends
More from
Sébastien Bourdais

Why Cadillac has a better chance of winning Le Mans this year

WEC
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why Cadillac has a better chance of winning Le Mans this year

Alex Palou braces for 100th career IndyCar start in Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alex Palou braces for 100th career IndyCar start in Phoenix

Sebastien Bourdais rages about Jenson Button's penalty in Bahrain: “I’m tired of it”

WEC
WEC
Bahrain
Sebastien Bourdais rages about Jenson Button's penalty in Bahrain: “I’m tired of it”
More from
Cadillac Hertz Team Jota

Why Cadillac lost pole position for 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC
WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why Cadillac lost pole position for 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Cadillac

WEC
WEC
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Cadillac

Jenson Button will leave WEC after 2025, but won't retire yet

WEC
WEC
Jenson Button will leave WEC after 2025, but won't retire yet

Latest news

Le Mans race-ending Cadillac failure is a “dagger in the heart” – Sebastien Bourdais

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans race-ending Cadillac failure is a “dagger in the heart” – Sebastien Bourdais

Oliver Bearman surprised by Q2 Barcelona result after "worst" F1 car in FP3

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Oliver Bearman surprised by Q2 Barcelona result after "worst" F1 car in FP3

What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

Formula 1
What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

Two hidden factors that could decide the F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Two hidden factors that could decide the F1 Barcelona GP

Feature

Discover prime content

How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Ben Vinel
How Romain Dumas is walking in the footsteps of other Le Mans legends

The car that gave Renault the Le Mans 24 Hours victory it so craved

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The car that gave Renault the Le Mans 24 Hours victory it so craved

Porsche’s record-breaking Le Mans winner

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Kevin Turner
Porsche’s record-breaking Le Mans winner

How a Le Mans powerhouse grew from humble origins

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How a Le Mans powerhouse grew from humble origins
View more